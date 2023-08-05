Restaurant review: A slice of heaven that’s difficult to top at Pizza Revolution in Broughty Ferry

I love a good pizza. It is my go-to order when I eat out and favourite thing to toss in the air fryer after a busy day.

Standout pizzas in my 27 years include the mini ones my mum used to produce with her bread maker, and a wonderfully floppy $1 slice I ate on a very empty stomach in New York several summers ago.

Ones I remember for all the wrong reasons include the “Jamaican-style” pizza with sliced banana and curry sauce I opted for in Tenerife – what was I thinking? – and the BBQ-base, cheese-less monstrosity I ordered from Dominoes during my vegan phase in 2014.

But it is hard to beat an authentic Neapolitan pizza – something I’ve tried only once before, and still dream about regularly, from Paesano in Glasgow.

This style of pizza, which originates from Naples in Italy, is traditionally made with tomatoes, mozzarella, fresh basil and olive oil.

It is also cooked in a wood-fired oven at a searing 500°C heat for only 90 seconds – resulting in a dough that is moist and soft.

Unfortunately, I won’t be going to Naples (or Glasgow) any time soon, so when I heard about Pizza Revolution – the only sit-in venue in Dundee with a traditional Neapolitan wood-fired oven – I was eager to pay a visit.

Pizza Revolution, Broughty Ferry

Pizza Revolution, situated on Gray Street in Broughty Ferry, was opened in 2019 by local brothers Mike and Lee Patterson.

I’ve been warned it is usually packed on the weekends, so I make sure to book our table a few days in advance.

When we arrive at 6pm on a Friday, the industrial yet cosy venue is already starting to fill up.

It is cool and modern, with colourful brick walls, light-up wall art and an open-plan kitchen which allows us to see the busy pizza chefs at work from our table.

The food

The dough here follows a traditional Neapolitan recipe, and is made with authentic stretching and cooking techniques.

But Pizza Revolution switches things up with its imaginative and original toppings.

Some unusual pairings on the menu include black pudding with apple puree, as well as shredded ham hock with pineapple puree.

With 16 pizzas on offer, including the classics, there is plenty to choose from.

When we are ready to order – I am with the girls from work – I make my way to the counter and reel off what the four of us would like, including sides and drinks.

The friendly server offers to keep the tab open so we can easily pop up for more drinks if we want, which is handy.

The food doesn’t take long to arrive – like I said, 90 seconds – and we are soon gazing upon a table of simply beautiful pizzas.

I take a big bite of my “Hanging with the Fungi” – a garlic oil base pizza with mozzarella, balsamic roasted red onion, ricotta, garlic mushrooms, wilted spinach, smoked garlic and thyme.

It is my first time eating a pizza without a tomato base – I’ll admit, I didn’t read the menu properly – but I don’t miss it at all.

The generous mountain of mushrooms are juicy and flavoursome, the ricotta is creamy and mild, and the roasted red onion pairs beautifully with the smoked garlic and aromatic thyme.

Not to mention the crust itself, which manages to be crispy, soft and chewy all at the same time.

It has puffed up in the oven and developed those charcoal bubbles characteristic of a Neapolitan pizza, which are crunchy and delicious.

Morven is equally impressed with her “Pesto Manifesto” – a garlic oil base pizza with mozzarella, cherry tomatoes, fresh basil, pesto and balsamic glaze.

It is moist and chewy she says, and the sharp drizzle of balsamic cuts through the layers of cheese nicely.

Hope is also very happy. Her “Canny-Beat-A-Margherita” is topped with fresh basil leaves and olive oil.

Laura, who is a little braver than the rest of us, goes for the “Jonny Cash ‘Ring of Fire'”, which comes with mozzarella, spicy nduja sausage, hot sauce, fresh chilli, sweet roquito pearl peppers and ricotta.

It is a gamble that pays off. In her own words: “I was worried it would be too hot, but it is a nice level. I think even if you don’t like spicy food you would enjoy it.”

We wolf these down a portion of skin-on fries and a house salad to share.

My biggest pet peeve when eating out is being served lukewarm chips – so I’m delighted when a bowl of piping hot potatoes arrive. They are fresh, crispy and perfectly seasoned.

Meanwhile, the house salad is a tasty combination of dressed mixed leaves, olives, cherry tomatoes, spring onion and croutons. It is clean and simple, and is a nice addition to the otherwise carb-heavy meal.

The verdict

Pizza Revolution is easily the best pizza I’ve had in Dundee.

The brothers have gone to a great deal of effort to ensure their Neapolitan-style product is as authentic as possible – while experimenting with bold and interesting flavours.

I also really appreciate the attention-to-detail when it comes to pizza toppings, which have clearly been well-planned and executed.

With beautiful decor, kind staff, quick service and obviously delicious food – I know it won’t be long before my next visit.

Information

Address: 46 Gray Street, Broughty Ferry, Dundee, DD5 2BJ

T: 01382 737079

W: https://pizza-revolution.co.uk/

Price: £78.90 for four pizzas, two sides, two dips and eight soft drinks

Scores:

Food: 5

Service: 4.5

Surrounding: 5

For more restaurant reviews, check out our food and drink section.