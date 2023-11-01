Perthshire pensioner’s solo sex act was broadcast on Facebook

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Perthshire pensioner’s solo sex act was broadcast on Facebook

Kenneth Bisset was not placed on the Sex Offenders Register because - as prosecutors put it - he was "in a world of his own".

By Jamie Buchan
Kenneth Bisset.
Kenneth Bisset.

A pensioner has appeared in court after a video of him performing a solo sex act in his living room was shared on Facebook.

Kenneth Bisset was filmed through the window of his Bridge of Earn home by a stunned passer-by.

The 76-year-old, who had his curtains open and was clearly visible from the street, was oblivious to being recorded.

As prosecutors put it, he was lost “in a world of his own”.

Bisset appeared at Perth Sheriff Court on Tuesday and admitted a charge of public indecency at his Dunning Street flat on January 25 2021.

The OAP was not placed on the Sex Offenders Register after the court ruled there was no significant sexual element to the offence, given he had not stared at witnesses or even looked in their direction.

Parked outside

Fiscal depute Duncan MacKenzie told the court: “At about 2pm, members of the public were on their way to pick up their children from nursery.

“They parked on Dunning Street, across the street from the accused’s house.”

The prosecutor said: “One of the group turned to her left and observed the accused through a ground, street level window.

“The accused was observed to remove his penis from his trousers, hold it in his hands and masturbate it.”

Facebook stock image
Film of Bisset in his living room ended up on Facebook.

Mr MacKenzie added: “The witness was shocked by what she saw and began filming the incident.

“Another person then went over to the building and banged on the window, but they got no response from within.

“The matter was later reported to police.”

Bisset was arrested and taken to Dundee police station, before being released on undertaking.

The fiscal depute said: “While there is a sexual element to the libel, having reviewed the footage it is clear that the accused is not staring at any of the witnesses during this incident.

“He seems to be in a world of his own.”

Clearly oblivious

Solicitor Paul Ralph, defending, said: “In the video you can see Mr Bisset in his front room, clearly oblivious to what’s going on outside.

“It is just unfortunate that the window is facing the pavement.”

He went on: “The footage that was taken by witnesses ended up on the Bridge of Earn community Facebook page.

“As a result, Mr Bisset has already received a certain amount of punishment locally.

“He has to face up to a number of friends who have asked him about his behaviour.

“It seems that everyone locally will be aware of this case.”

Not put on Register

Sheriff Jennifer Bain KC told Bisset: “I have to consider whether the sexual aspect of the charge you have pled guilty to is important enough to merit attention, as indicating an underlying sexual disorder or deviance from which society is entitled to be protected.

“I’m told that the footage shows you not looking at any witnesses and you appear to be in the world of your own.

“You did not look out of the window.”

The case called at Perth Sheriff Court. Image: DCT Media

She added: “In light of that, I will not impose notification requirements upon you.”

The sheriff deferred sentence for background reports, but told Bisset she did not believe his actions warranted a custodial sentence.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page, or join us on Facebook.

