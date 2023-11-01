Perthshire pensioner’s solo sex act was broadcast on Facebook

A pensioner has appeared in court after a video of him performing a solo sex act in his living room was shared on Facebook.

Kenneth Bisset was filmed through the window of his Bridge of Earn home by a stunned passer-by.

The 76-year-old, who had his curtains open and was clearly visible from the street, was oblivious to being recorded.

As prosecutors put it, he was lost “in a world of his own”.

Bisset appeared at Perth Sheriff Court on Tuesday and admitted a charge of public indecency at his Dunning Street flat on January 25 2021.

The OAP was not placed on the Sex Offenders Register after the court ruled there was no significant sexual element to the offence, given he had not stared at witnesses or even looked in their direction.

Parked outside

Fiscal depute Duncan MacKenzie told the court: “At about 2pm, members of the public were on their way to pick up their children from nursery.

“They parked on Dunning Street, across the street from the accused’s house.”

The prosecutor said: “One of the group turned to her left and observed the accused through a ground, street level window.

“The accused was observed to remove his penis from his trousers, hold it in his hands and masturbate it.”

Mr MacKenzie added: “The witness was shocked by what she saw and began filming the incident.

“Another person then went over to the building and banged on the window, but they got no response from within.

“The matter was later reported to police.”

Bisset was arrested and taken to Dundee police station, before being released on undertaking.

The fiscal depute said: “While there is a sexual element to the libel, having reviewed the footage it is clear that the accused is not staring at any of the witnesses during this incident.

“He seems to be in a world of his own.”

Clearly oblivious

Solicitor Paul Ralph, defending, said: “In the video you can see Mr Bisset in his front room, clearly oblivious to what’s going on outside.

“It is just unfortunate that the window is facing the pavement.”

He went on: “The footage that was taken by witnesses ended up on the Bridge of Earn community Facebook page.

“As a result, Mr Bisset has already received a certain amount of punishment locally.

“He has to face up to a number of friends who have asked him about his behaviour.

“It seems that everyone locally will be aware of this case.”

Not put on Register

Sheriff Jennifer Bain KC told Bisset: “I have to consider whether the sexual aspect of the charge you have pled guilty to is important enough to merit attention, as indicating an underlying sexual disorder or deviance from which society is entitled to be protected.

“I’m told that the footage shows you not looking at any witnesses and you appear to be in the world of your own.

“You did not look out of the window.”

She added: “In light of that, I will not impose notification requirements upon you.”

The sheriff deferred sentence for background reports, but told Bisset she did not believe his actions warranted a custodial sentence.

