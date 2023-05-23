Kane Ritchie-Hosler reveals fan pressure after signing three-year deal at Dunfermline

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Kane Ritchie-Hosler is looking forward to another warm reception from Pars punters after making his loan move at Dunfermline from Rangers permanent.

The 20-year-old became a fan favourite last season after making the right flank his own for the second half of their title-winning season.

He has his own song and was once substituted by Pars boss James McPake so he could enjoy a solo ‘lap of honour’.

Since the season has ended, there has been no shortage of Dunfermline supporters urging the star to sign permanently.

Despite interest from elsewhere, Ritchie-Hosler is confident he has made the correct decision by committing to the Pars after an undisclosed fee was agreed with Rangers.

Good to be back

“I’m buzzing, it wasn’t really a hard choice,” he said. “I wanted to be back and with the reception I got from the fans, it will be good to be back.

“I’m delighted to be back and with the boys. It should be great.

“The fans have been massive. I get a lot of messages and comments telling me to sign.

“I think I have improved a lot, especially under the gaffer and the staff and Dave of course. I have kicked on a lot more.”

Ritchie-Hosler came through the Manchester City youth set-up before making the move north to Rangers.

He made the bench for the Rangers first team on just one occasion, but turned out for their B team before his loan move to KDM Group East End Park in September.

Patience

Ritchie-Hosler had to bide his time before getting a proper run in McPake’s team, which he found a little frustrating, but also made him desperate to take his chance when it came along.

“I think I was just waiting for an opportunity,” he said.

“It was frustrating but when I came in with the opportunity against Clyde I had a good 45 minutes.

“That changed me a bit, I was coming in and out and then eventually when I got that right wing-back role I have managed to make it mine, thankfully.

“I’m grateful to the club for giving me the opportunity, I’m just happy with how it has gone and looking forward to next season and so on.”