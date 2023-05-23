Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
St Andrews pub ‘grateful’ to be runner-up at Scottish Hospitality Awards 2023

The Keys Bar in Market Street, St Andrews, has thanked its customers after being highly commended in the Best Bar category

By Michael Alexander
Marta Droszkowska Raynor, manager of The Keys Bar in St Andrews which came runner up at the Scottish Hospitality Awards 2023
Marta Droszkowska Raynor, manager of The Keys Bar in St Andrews.

A well-known St Andrews pub is “so grateful” to have finished as a runner-up at The Scottish Hospitality Awards 2023.

The Keys Bar in Market Street, St Andrews, was shortlisted in the Best Bar category.

Tayport’s Cobbies Inn was also on the shortlist.

‘Highly commended runner-up’

While the Laird and Dog in Edinburgh was crowned category winner, representatives who attended the elegant awards ceremony from St Andrews were pleased to be honoured as a highly commended runner-up.

Marta Droszkowska Raynor, bar manager at The Keys Bar, told The Courier: “We are so grateful to be in the final and to come home as runners up, highly commended best bar in Scotland!

Marta Droszkowska Raynor (second left) with members of staff from The Keys Bar, St Andrews, with their runners-up certificate. Image:  The Keys Bar

“It was a wonderful night and we thoroughly enjoyed ourselves at the awards ceremony.

“We would like to take this opportunity to once more thank our lovely customers for their continuing support.

“The Keys Bar is what it is because of our friendly customers and staff who always make everyone welcome.”

Success for Tayside and Fife businesses

The awards saw a Perth hotel voted the best in the country, as reported previously by The Courier.

The Salutation Hotel was named the ‘Hotel of the Year Overall Winner’ and celebrated gongs along with four other outstanding Big County businesses.

Scotland’s Spa Hotel in Pitlochry won ‘Spa Hotel of the Year’, Blair Castle Caravan Park in Pitlochry won ‘Best Caravan Park’, Blair Castle won ‘Tourist Attraction of the Year’ and the Waterfront Restaurant at the Kenmore Club in Aberfeldy clinched ‘Casual Dining Restaurant of the Year, Central’.

V&A Dundee also won at the hospitality awards.
V&A Dundee won family venue of the year.

V&A Dundee also won Family Venue of the Year.

What are the Scottish Hospitality Awards?

The Scottish Hospitality Awards 2023 are organised and hosted by Creative Oceanic but voted for by the Scottish public.

After a tremendous number of nominations received, the list with the top contenders was compiled.

The black-tie event was held in Glasgow, where thriving professionals gathered together for a memorable celebration of the champions that work hard for the industry.

The Scottish Hospitality Awards aim to celebrate the dedication, skill and customer service of the professionals that work within establishments where excellence is standard.

The Keys Bar in St Andrews was crowned runner-up in the best bar category at the Scottish Hospitality Awards 2023.

They also aim to acknowledge those who make a positive difference in this sector as well as the efforts that the experts put in ensuring their customers always receive top services and unforgettable experiences.

The awards acknowledge everyone who works hard to enhance the reputation of the country, from restaurants that serve delicious dishes to bars and clubs that keep Scotland alive at nights, shopping centres as well as museums and tourist attractions that promote and showcase the rich Scottish heritage.

A full list of Tayside and Fife winners at Scottish Hospitality Awards

·Hotel of the Year: Salutation Hotel (Perth)

·Hotel of the Year Central: Salutation Hotel (Perth)

·Tourist Attraction of the Year: Blair Castle (Perthshire)

·Family Venue of the Year: V&A Dundee (Dundee)

·Best Caravan Park: Blair Castle Caravan Park (Pitlochry)

·Spa Hotel of the Year: Scotland’s Spa Hotel (Pitlochry)

·Hotel of the Year Central: Salutation Hotel (Perth)

·Casual Dining Restaurant of the Year (Central): Waterfront Restaurant Within the Kenmore Club (Aberfeldy)

·Casual Dining Restaurant of the Year: Waterfront Restaurant Within the Kenmore Club (Aberfeldy).

