Police respond to three-vehicle crash at Cupar roundabout

A Cupar road has re-opened after a three-vehicle crash.

Police were called to the incident at the Melville Lodges roundabout in the Fife town at around 5.40pm on Tuesday.

The road was closed while officers attended the scene but reopened shortly before 8pm.

Pictures posted online show a driving instructor’s car and a Mini Cooper badly damaged in the smash – which also seemed to involve a van.

It is not yet known if anyone has been injured.

Police inquiries ‘ongoing’ after Cupar roundabout crash

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received a report of a crash involving three vehicles at the Melville Lodges roundabout, Cupar, around 5.40pm on Tuesday.

“Recovery was arranged and the road has re-opened.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”

More to follow.