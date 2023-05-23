Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Steven MacLean ‘relaxed’ about timing of St Johnstone manager talks as interim boss drops Ross County goalkeeper choice hint

The future ownership of the club will be high on the agenda when talks begin with chairman, Steve Brown.

By Eric Nicolson
St Johnstone interim manager Steven MacLean. Image: SNS.

Steven MacLean is relaxed about the timing of talks on whether he will become the permanent St Johnstone manager.

But when he does sit down for a meeting with chairman, Steve Brown, finding more out about the future ownership of the Perth club and what the off-field leadership is going to look like will be on the agenda.

“Naturally, whoever takes the job on, they’ll want to have an answer,” said MacLean, who has two more games as interim boss.

“But the chairman will have that.

“He’s a clever man and she’s shown that with the appointments he’s made over the years.”

On the timescale for discussing his future, MacLean said: “I’m comfortable with anything to be honest.

“My mind is still on preparing the team properly and winning games.

“When the chairman wants to speak to me we’ll speak.

“I’m enjoying myself and hopefully the players are enjoying themselves as well. I think you can see that in our performances and results.”

Steven MacLean at training. Image: SNS.

Has MacLean made up his mind that he wants to be in charge next season?

“I’ve got thoughts on different things,” he said. “I’ll keep them to myself.

“As a manager or a coach you’re always trying to better yourself and improve things with the club you’re at.

“I’m no different.

“I’ve always got things going through my head about what I want to do.

“You can do all that but the main objective will always be winning the next game.”

Remi Matthews or Ross Sinclair?

Meanwhile, MacLean kept his cards close to his chest regarding his choice of goalkeeper for Wednesday night’s game against Ross County.

“I’ve an idea in my head what I’ll do,” he said. “Remi (Matthews) has done well for us but Ross (Sinclair) is good as well.

“Whether I play Ross two games, one game, I’m not sure yet. I will tell the players first.

“I will be confident whatever I do.”

Dundee United and Kilmarnock fans will be pleased to hear that MacLean is determined to finish the league campaign with a couple of victories – and his midweek team selection will reflect that.

“You’ll need to earn the jersey to play in the side,” he said.

“The group have done well for me, they’ve been excellent.

“I asked them to stay up and they’ve done it with two games spare.

“I want to win on Wednesday now.

The St Johnstone squad warm-up during the pre-match training session. Image: SNS.

“And if we’ve got a chance after that to catch Livi (who are currently six points above Saints) then so be it.

“My demeanour about the place, the way I’ve prepared the team, training, nothing has changed.

“The build-up is less as we’ve only got two days’ training time. That’s different but everything else is still spot on.

“I won’t allow the players to switch off. And if they do, then they won’t play the next game. That’s the way I am.”

Melker Hallberg is injured but Dan Phillips should return to MacLean’s squad.

