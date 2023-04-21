St Andrews pub shortlisted for The Scottish Hospitality Awards 2023

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A well-known St Andrews pub is “honoured” to have been shortlisted as a finalist at The Scottish Hospitality Awards 2023.

The Keys Bar in Market Street, St Andrews, has been shortlisted in the Best Bar category.

The Keys Bar will find out if they will be crowned winners at the elegant ceremony taking place in May.

Dedication and hard work of staff

Marta Droszkowska Raynor, bar manager, told The Courier: “We are very honoured to be a finalist in the awards, and its only because of the dedication and hard work by all the staff over the past few years and to all our customers past and present.

“Even through Covid-19 the staff have remained dedicated and focused in the customers and over the past years have raised several thousand pounds for local charities MND, Sands for still birth babies, Cancer Research and several charities.

“This has been through Kilt walks, walking challenges, half marathons, and fund raising events by staff and customers.”

What are the Scottish Hospitality Awards?

The Scottish Hospitality Awards 2023 are organised and hosted by Creative Oceanic but voted for by the Scottish public.

After a tremendous number of nominations received, the list with the top contenders has been complied.

The black-tie event will be held again this year on Tuesday May 16 in Glasgow, where thriving professionals will gather together for a memorable celebration of the champions that work hard for the industry.

The Scottish Hospitality Awards aim to celebrate the dedication, skill and customer service of the professionals that work within establishments where excellence is standard.

They also aim to acknowledge those who make a positive difference in this sector as well as the efforts that the experts put in ensuring their customers always receive top services and unforgettable experiences.

The awards acknowledge everyone who works hard to enhance the reputation of the country, from restaurants that serve delicious dishes to bars and clubs that keep Scotland alive at nights, shopping centres as well as museums and tourist attractions that promote and showcase the rich Scottish heritage.

Challenging few years

A spokesperson for the Scottish Hospitality Awards 2023 said: ”Working for the hospitality industry can be challenging at times and the last few years have shown that.

“These awards aim to recognise those who have succeeded in this sector, despite the difficulties.

“There are people who have dedicated their whole career in making the country a special destination for visitors. It is time to give those professionals the recognition they deserve.

“The awards will provide a platform to thank and honour those who have contributed to making Scotland a friendly and welcoming place, enhancing the country’s reputation nationally and internationally.

“We would like to congratulate all the finalists for their nomination and wish them the best of luck.”