Courts Perth accountant snared in sick rape fantasy by ‘undercover operative’ Jonathan Porter, 49, was caught in the sting operation but denied he had been serious in his request to find him a child to abuse. By James Mulholland April 21 2023, 5.01pm Share Perth accountant snared in sick rape fantasy by ‘undercover operative’ Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/courts/4326907/perth-accountant-rape-fantasy/ Copy Link Porter did not know his sick request was made to an 'undercover operative' online.. Image: Shutterstock. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]