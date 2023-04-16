Kane Ritchie-Hosler accuses Dunfermline boss of deliberately making him do solo lap of honour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kane Ritchie-Hosler accuses Dunfermline boss of deliberately making him do solo lap of honour

The Rangers loanee "loves it" at the Pars and netted the opener in their 5-0 win over Queen of the South.

By Craig Cairns
Kane Ritchie-Hosler enjoys a rendition of his song from the Pars fans. Image: SNS.

Kane Ritchie-Hosler was substituted on 73 minutes in Dunfermline’s 5-0 win over Queen of the South – but it was closer to full-time when he made it back to the dugout.

The Rangers loanee opened the scoring in the first half to set the Pars on their way to wrapping up the League One title.

When he was being replaced by Robbie Mahon, with the score at 4-0, the Dunfermline dugout signalled for Ritchie-Hosler to leave the field on the far side.

That meant he had to walk round the pitch and he savoured it as much as he could, with all three sides of KDM Group East End Park singing his name.

Lap of honour

“It was crazy with the fans,” he said. “The gaffer did it on purpose by putting me round there, made me switch to the other side.

“He told me to go off the other side so it was amazing.”

Dunfermline made a blistering start to the match, clearly in the mood to confirm their return to the Championship in style.

Matty Todd, second-half substitute Kevin O’Hara and a double from Craig Wighton added to Ritchie-Hosler’s opener.

“It was one of the best feelings that I have had, especially being the first goal,” he said.

Kane Ritchie-Hosler celebrates opening the scoring. Image: SNS.

“I was played a short corner and I tried just to whip it but I did not get the best connection on it.

“I think that might have put [goalkeeper Kevin Dabrowski] off a little bit. It got through, managed to go in and it’s my goal as well.”

Staying on?

Ritchie-Hosler’s loan at Dunfermline is due to expire at the end of the season – as is his contract with Rangers.

Asked if he will be seen in a Dunfermline shirt again next season, he replied: “We will have to see what happens. I love it here so I’ll just see.

“Competing at the top and playing week in week out – it took me a while to get going.

“I managed to get myself in the team and I have just enjoyed the whole experience, honestly.

“I can’t thank the staff enough, the players, everyone, it has been great.”

“It is a huge moment for me, I’m buzzing and can hardly speak now. My voice has just about gone.”

