Kane Ritchie-Hosler accuses Dunfermline boss of deliberately making him do solo lap of honour

Kane Ritchie-Hosler was substituted on 73 minutes in Dunfermline’s 5-0 win over Queen of the South – but it was closer to full-time when he made it back to the dugout.

The Rangers loanee opened the scoring in the first half to set the Pars on their way to wrapping up the League One title.

When he was being replaced by Robbie Mahon, with the score at 4-0, the Dunfermline dugout signalled for Ritchie-Hosler to leave the field on the far side.

That meant he had to walk round the pitch and he savoured it as much as he could, with all three sides of KDM Group East End Park singing his name.

Lap of honour

“It was crazy with the fans,” he said. “The gaffer did it on purpose by putting me round there, made me switch to the other side.

“He told me to go off the other side so it was amazing.”

Dunfermline made a blistering start to the match, clearly in the mood to confirm their return to the Championship in style.

Matty Todd, second-half substitute Kevin O’Hara and a double from Craig Wighton added to Ritchie-Hosler’s opener.

“It was one of the best feelings that I have had, especially being the first goal,” he said.

“I was played a short corner and I tried just to whip it but I did not get the best connection on it.

“I think that might have put [goalkeeper Kevin Dabrowski] off a little bit. It got through, managed to go in and it’s my goal as well.”

Staying on?

Ritchie-Hosler’s loan at Dunfermline is due to expire at the end of the season – as is his contract with Rangers.

Asked if he will be seen in a Dunfermline shirt again next season, he replied: “We will have to see what happens. I love it here so I’ll just see.

“Competing at the top and playing week in week out – it took me a while to get going.

“I managed to get myself in the team and I have just enjoyed the whole experience, honestly.

“I can’t thank the staff enough, the players, everyone, it has been great.”

“It is a huge moment for me, I’m buzzing and can hardly speak now. My voice has just about gone.”