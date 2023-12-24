4 Dunfermline Athletic talking points – injury curse strikes again, blunt attack and late rally as away record remains intact

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
4 Dunfermline Athletic talking points – injury curse strikes again, blunt attack and late rally as away record remains intact

Manager James McPake will have food for thought after 1-1 draw with Arbroath.

Dunfermline Athletic goalkeeper Deniz Mehmet claims a high ball in a crowded penalty box during the 1-1 draw with Arbroath. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.
Dunfermline Athletic were made to battle for their 1-1 draw with Arbroath. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.
By Iain Collin

Dunfermline Athletic snatched a point when all seemed lost against Arbroath as Craig Wighton’s 91st-minute header rescued a 1-1 draw at Gayfield.

Jay Bird had opened the scoring for the Red Lichties before a bizarre altercation with team-mate Jermaine Hylton earned him a second yellow card and a sending off in the 74th minute.

The man advantage gave the Pars encouragement and their waves of late pressure paid dividends to maintain their four-point lead in fourth in the SPFL Championship table.

Arbroath team-mates Jermaine Hylton (left) and Jay Bird clash during the 1-1 draw with Dunfermline Athletic. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group
Arbroath team-mates Jermaine Hylton (left) and Jay Bird steal the headlines with their bizarre bust-up. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.

Adding insult to injury

Dunfermline will be hopeful the forthcoming new year brings new luck.

When it comes to the number of injuries the Pars have suffered this season so far, it can only be taken that manager James McPake has at some point walked under a ladder.

Or had a black cat crossing his path. Or opened his umbrella indoors.

When Chris Hamilton stooped to head the ball clear inside a crowded box against Arbroath, it was instantly clear he had taken a sore one from Jay Bird’s outstretched boot.

When McPake later revealed the stand-in defender and captain had been taken to hospital to have his cheekbone checked out, it betrayed the seriousness of the latest injury.

Dunfermline Athletic defender Chris Hamilton looks dazed as he receives treatment on the pitch during the 1-1 draw with Arbroath. Craig Brown / DAFC.
Dunfermline Athletic defender Chris Hamilton receives treatment on the pitch before being taken to hospital with a cheekbone injury. Craig Brown / DAFC.

Only minutes after Hamilton had been helped from the field, Lewis McCann pulled up chasing a chipped pass forward.

When he clutched the back of his leg, a hamstring problem was evident.

It is a curse that has followed the Pars all campaign, afflicting to varying degrees Kane Ritchie-Hosler, Kyle Benedictus, Matty Todd, Deniz Mehmet, Rhys Breen, Sam Fisher, Ben Summers, Andrew Tod and Michael O’Halloran.

McPake would perhaps be right to think that without those absences his team would be in a better position.

He will be hopeful the advent of 2024 will change fortunes.

A plan of attack

McPake confessed himself that it looked like his team could play all day without scoring in Arbroath.

He described their performance as flat and it resulted in a blunt attack.

After deploying a two-man strike force against Airdrie and Partick Thistle, he returned to a one-man focal point with two ‘number tens’ in behind.

For the time they were on the pitch together, Matty Todd and Owen Moffat were peripheral figures in behind the isolated McCann.

Todd and Moffat are skilful and forceful forces in the forward areas, but it was not their kind of game at Gayfield.

Alex Jakubiak was introduced for McCann but was a frustrated figure and, although he brings plenty other attributes to the team, he looks like he could do with a goal to boost his confidence.

Wighton’s late leveller makes him Dunfermline’s top scorer in the league with just five goals – three of which have come against his former club, Arbroath.

It was the second successive game the Pars have struggled in front of goal and it may be timely for McPake that the January transfer window is approaching.

Welcome late show

Dunfermline produced the kind of dramatic comeback that rivals Raith Rovers have made their trademark this season when Wighton struck with time ticking down.

The 90 minutes had come and gone when the substitute rose highest to meet a Joe Chalmers corner and head in from close range.

More often this season, the Pars have been on the wrong end of late goals.

Against Dundee United, strikes at the death have twice cost the Fifers dearly – preventing a victory in August and a draw last month.

Dunfermline Athletic striker Craig Wighton jumps in a crowded penalty area as he heads in the injury-time equaliser in the 1-1 draw with Arbroath. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.
Dunfermline Athletic striker Craig Wighton heads in the injury-time equaliser against Arbroath. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

Against Raith in October, conceding in injury-time left them tasting defeat in a Fife derby.

James McPake’s men are not without their own fighting spirit in the closing stages, twice eking out draws with Inverness Caley Thistle with goals in the final 10 minutes.

But they left it even later at Gayfield and could even have won it deeper into injury with another chance that fell to Wighton.

It would have been a relief for the East End Park men to be on the right side of a late rally on this occasion.

On the road

When it was pointed out to McPake ahead of the Arbroath game that his team had enjoyed a positive away record in the league this season, the Dunfermline manager feared it would prove a jinx.

It was looking that way after the part-time hosts took a first-half lead and appeared the more likely to get the next goal.

But McPake’s impressive data as manager on the road with Dunfermline was maintained when Wighton got his head to Joe Chalmers’ corner.

The Pars have now lost just twice in eight away games this term, and were defeated only once in the league on their travels last season.

Whilst the away form is pleasing, an upturn in fortunes at home, where the Fifers have won only four of 11 outings, would give their play-off chances a significant boost.

 

