Foster’s Farm Shop and Cafe in Forfar to close

An Angus farm shop and cafe known for its homemade jam is to close in the new year.

Foster’s Farm Shop and Cafe on Old Brechin Road in Forfar has announced it will close after Christmas.

The business is owned by Lunanhead-born Owen Foster, who is the name behind Owen’s Angus Jams.

A post on Facebook announcing the closure said: “This isn’t somewhere we ever wanted to be, and it’s with a heavy heart that we are bringing you this sad news.

“We wanted to wait and try to tell all our regulars before putting out a public post.

“We are gutted to announce Foster’s Farm Shop, home of Owen’s Angus Jams, will be closing in the new year.

“Owen began his journey as a young teenager making his jam, expanding into his own premises and finally to where he is now, with the cafe.

‘Increasing costs’ mean Foster’s Farm Shop in Forfar closing

“What a journey it has been! We are extremely grateful for all the love and support he has had throughout this time.

“We have had lots of laughs and fun and really appreciate every one of you. You guys know who you are.

“It’s been a really hard decision but we feel with the increasing costs, it’s much better for Owen to leave on a high.

“It started off as a family affair and finished the same but just on a much bigger scale.

“We would also like to take the time to thank the amazing staff.”

The cafe will open on December 28, 29 and 30 before shutting up shop.

The post continued: “Owen will continue to make jam for the month of January, so happy for anyone to pop in and pick up or pre-order supplies to see them through.

“Owen, Jude and the team wish you all the most amazing Christmas and New Year.”

Many have expressed their disappointment at the news.

One customer said: “Such sad news. Wishing you all the best for the future.”

Another person wrote: “So sorry to hear this, I was just in the other day and was thinking how amazing it is how far you’ve come.”

A third posted: “Such sad news! It’s so hard to run a small business in the current climate.”