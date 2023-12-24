Foster’s Farm Shop and Cafe in Forfar to close

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Foster’s Farm Shop and Cafe in Forfar to close

The business is owned by Lunanhead jam-maker Owen Foster.

By Chloe Burrell
Owen Foster, owner of Foster's Farm Shop and Cafe in Forfar.
Owen Foster, owner of Owen's Angus Jams and Foster's Farm Shop and Cafe. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

An Angus farm shop and cafe known for its homemade jam is to close in the new year.

Foster’s Farm Shop and Cafe on Old Brechin Road in Forfar has announced it will close after Christmas.

The business is owned by Lunanhead-born Owen Foster, who is the name behind Owen’s Angus Jams.

A post on Facebook announcing the closure said: “This isn’t somewhere we ever wanted to be, and it’s with a heavy heart that we are bringing you this sad news.

“We wanted to wait and try to tell all our regulars before putting out a public post.

“We are gutted to announce Foster’s Farm Shop, home of Owen’s Angus Jams, will be closing in the new year.

“Owen began his journey as a young teenager making his jam, expanding into his own premises and finally to where he is now, with the cafe.

‘Increasing costs’ mean Foster’s Farm Shop in Forfar closing

“What a journey it has been! We are extremely grateful for all the love and support he has had throughout this time.

“We have had lots of laughs and fun and really appreciate every one of you. You guys know who you are.

“It’s been a really hard decision but we feel with the increasing costs, it’s much better for Owen to leave on a high.

“It started off as a family affair and finished the same but just on a much bigger scale.

“We would also like to take the time to thank the amazing staff.”

The cafe will open on December 28, 29 and 30 before shutting up shop.

A pyramid of different flavours of Owen's Angus Jams.
Owen’s Angus Jams. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

The post continued: “Owen will continue to make jam for the month of January, so happy for anyone to pop in and pick up or pre-order supplies to see them through.

“Owen, Jude and the team wish you all the most amazing Christmas and New Year.”

Many have expressed their disappointment at the news.

One customer said: “Such sad news. Wishing you all the best for the future.”

Another person wrote: “So sorry to hear this, I was just in the other day and was thinking how amazing it is how far you’ve come.”

A third posted: “Such sad news! It’s so hard to run a small business in the current climate.”

More from Angus & The Mearns

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for rain and snow across Tayside and Fife.
New warning for heavy rain and snow in Tayside and Fife
Bay city rollers Forfar gig problems
Hundreds left out in cold at Bay City Rollers gig in Forfar before it…
Commuters travelling from Dundee are facing disruption. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson
Disruption to trains between Tayside and central belt during festive period
A90 roadworks Brechin
Lane closures and disruption ahead as roadworks set to begin on A90 in Angus
Several pharmacies will be open on Christmas Day. Image: PA
Which pharmacies are open in Tayside on Christmas Day?
Yellow weather warning for wind across Tayside.
Let it blow: Christmas wind warning for Tayside
The River South Esk flowing under the bridge.
A90 to fully reopen north of Forfar after Storm Babet damage - but more…
Lee Tough at a previous court hearing.
Forfar thug fractured ribs of partner's concerned friend
Brian Clark leaves court after his 2014 conviction. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundee pervert caught with nappies, kids' make-up and 1,000 obscene files at Perthshire home
Ride the North to host Angus event
Angus to welcome thousands of cyclists as popular event comes to region for first…

Conversation