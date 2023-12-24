Humza Yousaf teams up with Dundee United Community Trust to serve Christmas lunch

The first minister has teamed up with Dundee United to serve meals to locals who would otherwise be “sitting alone” on Christmas Eve.

Dundee United Community Trust held its annual Christmas lunch at Tannadice on Sunday.

The Festive Friends initiative sees the trust delivering a meal to people who are at risk of isolation and loneliness over the festive period.

Humza Yousaf was there to help serve up the food.

Among those enjoying the meal were Moira Falconer, 78, and Jacky Meldrum, 80.

Moira said: “I’ve been coming here for four years.

“I really enjoy it and I look forward to it every year. I would be sitting alone otherwise.

“Even the year when Covid was happening and we couldn’t come up (to Tannadice), they came round to your door with a three-course meal.

“They didn’t have to do that but it was very good of them.”

Jacky said: “I would also be on my own (if I didn’t come).

“We’ve been doing this for a few years now and we enjoy ourselves here.

“It’s always very good and they are very helpful.”

Festive Friends is funded by the SPFL Trust and so far this year has helped more than 250 people in Dundee.

Numbers increasing at Dundee United Community Trust Christmas lunch

Jamie Kirk, chief executive of Dundee United Community Trust, said: “We do food deliveries in the run-up to Christmas and then an in-person meal.

“We’ve been doing it for years and it’s great that we can help, but the numbers are increasing year on year.”

Mr Yousaf said: “It’s a brilliant initiative and I want to commend Dundee United and the community trust for putting on this festive lunch.

“I’ve been speaking to people who attended here and a lot of them suffer with loneliness and isolation or don’t have family visiting them for Christmas.

“To be able to come here and be able to feel that they are part of a wider family, I think it speaks volumes to the fact Dundee United are a real community club.

The first minister added: “I would like to wish all The Courier readers and everyone in Scotland a very merry Christmas and a happy new year.”