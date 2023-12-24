Humza Yousaf teams up with Dundee United Community Trust to serve Christmas lunch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Humza Yousaf teams up with Dundee United Community Trust to serve Christmas lunch

Scores of people - many of whom are isolated - turned out at the Festive Friends event on Sunday.

By Laura Devlin
Humza Yousaf with Jacky Meldrum (left) and Moira Falconer at the Festive Friends event. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Humza Yousaf with Jacky Meldrum (left) and Moira Falconer at the Festive Friends event. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

The first minister has teamed up with Dundee United to serve meals to locals who would otherwise be “sitting alone” on Christmas Eve.

Dundee United Community Trust held its annual Christmas lunch at Tannadice on Sunday.

The Festive Friends initiative sees the trust delivering a meal to people who are at risk of isolation and loneliness over the festive period.

Humza Yousaf was there to help serve up the food.

Among those enjoying the meal were Moira Falconer, 78, and Jacky Meldrum, 80.

One of the attendees gets a selfie with the first minister. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Ian Stewart pulls a cracker with Mr Yousaf. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Moira said: “I’ve been coming here for four years.

“I really enjoy it and I look forward to it every year. I would be sitting alone otherwise.

“Even the year when Covid was happening and we couldn’t come up (to Tannadice), they came round to your door with a three-course meal.

“They didn’t have to do that but it was very good of them.”

Mr Yousaf helps out in the kitchen under the watchful eye of chef Gary Melvin. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Jacky said: “I would also be on my own (if I didn’t come).

“We’ve been doing this for a few years now and we enjoy ourselves here.

“It’s always very good and they are very helpful.”

Festive Friends is funded by the SPFL Trust and so far this year has helped more than 250 people in Dundee.

Numbers increasing at Dundee United Community Trust Christmas lunch

Jamie Kirk, chief executive of Dundee United Community Trust, said: “We do food deliveries in the run-up to Christmas and then an in-person meal.

“We’ve been doing it for years and it’s great that we can help, but the numbers are increasing year on year.”

Mr Yousaf said: “It’s a brilliant initiative and I want to commend Dundee United and the community trust for putting on this festive lunch.

Scores of people have benefitted from the scene. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
The first minister in his festive jumper. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

“I’ve been speaking to people who attended here and a lot of them suffer with loneliness and isolation or don’t have family visiting them for Christmas.

“To be able to come here and be able to feel that they are part of a wider family, I think it speaks volumes to the fact Dundee United are a real community club.

The first minister added: “I would like to wish all The Courier readers and everyone in Scotland a very merry Christmas and a happy new year.”

