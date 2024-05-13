Ian Murray convinced Raith Rovers attack has 2 qualities back ahead of Partick Thistle play-offs

Ian Murray is convinced Raith Rovers have a re-energised attack ahead of their shot at promotion glory.

The Stark’s Park men are gearing up for a huge week as they prepare to face Partick Thistle in the Premiership play-off semi-finals.

Tuesday’s first-leg at Firhill is first up before the return clash at Stark’s Park on Friday.

Raith have reasons for optimism ahead of the tie but will know they will have to be on top form to progress to the final against either St Johnstone or Ross County.

And, with four clean sheets in a row, Murray was glad to see Rovers’ attack back firing on all cylinders last time out in their Championship finale against Arbroath.

Lewis Vaughan took his tally to 18 for the season, Callum Smith netted a double as he found the net for the first time in five months and Jack Hamilton scored after coming off the bench.

With Dylan Easton, Josh Mullin and Zak Rudden to return from injury, Murray insists he has potent options up front.

“I was delighted all the strikers got a goal against Arbroath,” he said. “Big Jack nearly got a double as well.

Delivered

“I thought Smithy’s movement for the first goal was really good, and it was a really good finish as well.

“He was very unfortunate not to get his hat-trick towards the end.

“I just think we found our tempo and energy again.

“Smithy’s game is about running. We know he can score goals and finish things off.

“But we needed his running back in the team again. He seems to have delivered.

“The proof in the pudding will be when we go and play in the play-off first-leg, to see where we are.

“But I’m happy with them all.”

Smith could have had a hat-trick against Arbroath but twice Lewis Vaughan denied his team-mate the chance of a treble by taking both the penalties awarded to Raith.

Murray had some sympathy with Smith but enjoyed Vaughan’s single-mindedness.

Ruthless

“Vaughany again showed his ruthless streak in not giving the penalties to Callum,” added Murray.

“If he had given them to Smithy and he had missed we would have been raging at Vaughany for not taking the penalty.

“Although, the second one I thought he might have given him it!

“But we want to be ruthless and show professionalism all the time.”