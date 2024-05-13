Ian Murray convinced Raith Rovers attack has 2 qualities back ahead of Partick Thistle play-offs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ian Murray convinced Raith Rovers attack has 2 qualities back ahead of Partick Thistle play-offs

The Stark's Park side are readying themselves for the Premiership play-off semi-final.

By Iain Collin
Raith Rovers duo Jack Hamilton and Callum Smith celebrate.
Jack Hamilton (left) and Callum Smith both scored in Raith Rovers' last match. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.

Ian Murray is convinced Raith Rovers have a re-energised attack ahead of their shot at promotion glory.

The Stark’s Park men are gearing up for a huge week as they prepare to face Partick Thistle in the Premiership play-off semi-finals.

Tuesday’s first-leg at Firhill is first up before the return clash at Stark’s Park on Friday.

Raith Rovers striker Callum Smith crouches as he holds off Partick Thistle midfielder Ben Stanway.
Callum Smith in action for Raith Rovers in the recent league game against Partick Thistle. Image: SNS.

Raith have reasons for optimism ahead of the tie but will know they will have to be on top form to progress to the final against either St Johnstone or Ross County.

And, with four clean sheets in a row, Murray was glad to see Rovers’ attack back firing on all cylinders last time out in their Championship finale against Arbroath.

Lewis Vaughan took his tally to 18 for the season, Callum Smith netted a double as he found the net for the first time in five months and Jack Hamilton scored after coming off the bench.

With Dylan Easton, Josh Mullin and Zak Rudden to return from injury, Murray insists he has potent options up front.

“I was delighted all the strikers got a goal against Arbroath,” he said. “Big Jack nearly got a double as well.

Delivered

“I thought Smithy’s movement for the first goal was really good, and it was a really good finish as well.

“He was very unfortunate not to get his hat-trick towards the end.

“I just think we found our tempo and energy again.

“Smithy’s game is about running. We know he can score goals and finish things off.

“But we needed his running back in the team again. He seems to have delivered.

Lewis Vaughan celebrates scoring for Raith Rovers as his team-mates surround him.
Lewis Vaughan is Raith Rovers’ top scorer this season with 18 goals. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.

“The proof in the pudding will be when we go and play in the play-off first-leg, to see where we are.

“But I’m happy with them all.”

Smith could have had a hat-trick against Arbroath but twice Lewis Vaughan denied his team-mate the chance of a treble by taking both the penalties awarded to Raith.

Murray had some sympathy with Smith but enjoyed Vaughan’s single-mindedness.

Ruthless

“Vaughany again showed his ruthless streak in not giving the penalties to Callum,” added Murray.

“If he had given them to Smithy and he had missed we would have been raging at Vaughany for not taking the penalty.

“Although, the second one I thought he might have given him it!

“But we want to be ruthless and show professionalism all the time.”

