Home News Angus & The Mearns

Forfar Plum Pudding Plod in Pictures

Forfar Road Runners organise the Boxing Day event at the town's country park.

Plum Pudding Plod.. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Plum Pudding Plod.. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
By Graham Brown & Katherine Ferries

Forfar Road Runners’ Plum Pudding Plod was another runaway Boxing Day success.

The event is a firm favourite on the festive calendar, giving locals the incentive to get up and at ’em after the big day.

It’s a chance to enjoy a morning jog round Forfar Loch – or the challenge of beating last year’s time for the more energetic.

And there is a Christmas pudding prize for the first male and female finishers.

Many participants turn out in festive fancy dress and bring along their four-legged friends.

The event raised money for the Deirdre Knight day care centre in Forfar’s Lour Road.

The club continues to thrive, with weekly training runs during the winter.

It also organised popular events during the year including the Forfar hill race over Balmashanner and Glen Clova half marathon.

More details can be found at www.forfarroadrunners.co.uk

Our photographer Steve Brown went along to Forfar Loch Country Park to capture the Plum Pud Plod fun.

Scott, Fraser, Struan and Gregor Kennedy from Kirriemuir take time for a selfie.
Susan, Keith & Ruth Scott from Forfar.
Getting ready for the Plum Pudding Plod.
Runners set off in the Boxing Day run around Forfar Loch.

Runners taking part in the Boxing Day run around Forfar Loch, a distance of 2.7 miles.
Dressed in festive costumes as runners take part in the Boxing Day run around Forfar Loch.
Run Santa Run!
Thumbs up from this mum
Runners of all ages.
All dressed up

Forfar Loch Boxing Day Run
Hundreds take place in Boxing Day fun run around Forfar Loch
Great day for the dogs.
Taking part in the Plum Pudding Plod.
Runners from the Forfar Road Runners organised the Boxing Day event at the town’s country park.

The young and dog’s enjoy the run.
Andrew Woodroffe in second place in the Mens. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Ethan McColgan coming in for 1st place in the Mens.

A young kid taking part in the Plum Pudding Plod.
CR0046233, Graham Brown, Forfar. Forfar Loch Boxing Day Run. Picture Shows: Runners taking part in the Boxing Day run around Forfar Loch, a distance of 2.7 miles. Tuesday 26th December 2023. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Third place in the men’s is Sean Curran from Miegle.
Runners taking part in the Boxing Day run around Forfar Loch

Susan Robertson, Mike RObertson, Sarah Myres and Bryan Young.
Scott, Fraser, Struan and Gregor Kennedy from Kirriemuir.
Eilidh Donald, Lisa Shortridge, John Durie and Joanna Donaldson from Forfar.
Men’s 1st place arrival, Ethan McColgan.  Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Andrew Lowe from Dundee celebrates his 1st race win in the Junior section. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Conversation