Forfar Plum Pudding Plod in Pictures

Forfar Road Runners’ Plum Pudding Plod was another runaway Boxing Day success.

The event is a firm favourite on the festive calendar, giving locals the incentive to get up and at ’em after the big day.

It’s a chance to enjoy a morning jog round Forfar Loch – or the challenge of beating last year’s time for the more energetic.

And there is a Christmas pudding prize for the first male and female finishers.

Many participants turn out in festive fancy dress and bring along their four-legged friends.

The event raised money for the Deirdre Knight day care centre in Forfar’s Lour Road.

The club continues to thrive, with weekly training runs during the winter.

It also organised popular events during the year including the Forfar hill race over Balmashanner and Glen Clova half marathon.

More details can be found at www.forfarroadrunners.co.uk

Our photographer Steve Brown went along to Forfar Loch Country Park to capture the Plum Pud Plod fun.