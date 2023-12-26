12-hour Inverkeithing power cut ‘ruins’ Christmas Day for 72 households

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

12-hour Inverkeithing power cut ‘ruins’ Christmas Day for 72 households

Firefighters and Scottish Power engineers battle to restore power after fire and flooding.

By Neil Henderson
Fire started in underground cabling on Preston Crescent in Inverkeithing.
Fire started in underground cabling on Preston Crescent in Inverkeithing. Image: Neil Henderson/ DC Thomson

Dozens of households in Inverkeithing had Christmas Day ‘ruined’ after a power cut knocked out electricity supply for over 12 hours.

In all 72 homes were left without power following an underground cable fire on Preston Crescent.

Fire crews as well as emergency engineers from Scottish Power worked throughout the day and into night in a bid to restore power.

The alarm was raised after a jogger discovered smoke rising from a manhole cover at around 10.30am.

Jogger raised the alarm after smoke seen coming from manhole

One fire appliance was sent while several Scottish Power vehicles were seen arriving a short time later.

In all 72 households had power supply cut off.
In all 72 households had power supply cut off. Image: Neil Henderson/ DC Thomson

Many residents were unable to cook their Christmas dinner while others were forced to vacate their homes and stay elsewhere.

Nikki Smith told The Courier she was preparing the Christmas meal for 10 of her family when the power was lost.

She said: “Initially I thought one of the kids had tripped a fuse or something but then neighbours also reported losing power.

“With the likelihood of no power through the day we eventually had to cook our dinner at a relative’s.”

Meanwhile, Juliette Russell, was preparing to a meal for nine guests when her power was cut.

Dozens of homes left without electricity for over 12 hours

“I couldn’t believe it, I’d only put my turkey in the oven 45 minutes earlier,” she said.

“It certainly made for an unusual Christmas day, which was effectively ruined and one I wouldn’t want to repeat.

“Praise must go to the engineers though, they worked for hours in appalling weather to finally get power restored.”

Fellow Preston Crescent resident, Patrick Theiner, also spent Christmas Day without power.

He said: “I was lucky in as much as there were only two of us at home but others with big families or guests did suffer.

“We lit about 50 candles to get a little heat in the house.”

Scottish Power worked for over 12 hours to fix the damaged cabling.
Scottish Power worked for over 12 hours to fix the damaged cabling. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson

“It’s a Christmas Day I wouldn’t want to experience again but one we’ll be talking about for years to come.”

As news of the power cut spread, some locals offered to take in residents affected, especially older folk needing a meal or a warm place to stay.

It had been though that power would be out until the early hours of Boxing Day but supply was eventually restored just after 11pm.

A spokesperson for SP Energy Networks apologised for the fault that affected 72 of its customers which they said had been cased by local flooding.

“Our engineers attended immediately and worked to restore supplies as quickly as possible.

Scottish Power engineers work for over 12 hours to restore supply

“However, their efforts were hampered by the flooding, which meant the repair works took longer than anticipated, with assistance from the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service to tackle the flood water.

“Our team visited all affected properties to provide information and support, as well as offer hot food, meals and hotel accommodation, with most opting to stay with family instead.

“We know this was far from ideal for our customers, and thank them for their patience, cooperation and Christmas spirit while our colleagues working over the holiday did everything they could to restore supplies safely and quickly.”

