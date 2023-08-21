PICTURES: Mary’s memory honoured as second Forfar community skiff takes to the water on poignant day

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

PICTURES: Mary’s memory honoured as second Forfar community skiff takes to the water on poignant day

The launch of the Mary Campbell was a milestone occasion for Forfar Skiffies and will now allow crews to compete against each other on the town's mile-long loch.

By Graham Brown
Graham Campbell and granddaughter Katherine toast the Mary Campbell before launch. Image: Paul Reid
Graham Campbell and granddaughter Katherine toast the Mary Campbell before launch. Image: Paul Reid

Forfar’s second community skiff has taken to the water in a triumphant tribute to the figure whose name graces the beautifully finished rowing boat.

The Mary Campbell was launched in a weekend ceremony at Forfar Sailing Club, around six months after the build began on the traditional 22-foot, four-man craft.

It now joins Forfar’s first skiff, Greg Luckhurst, which has been a huge community success since being completed last year.

Families’ support

Mary’s husband, Graham, was one of the boatbuilders and the family generously sponsored the skiff following her passing.

Thousands of hours of craftsmanship went into the build.

Saturday’s Forfar Loch ceremony was an emotional occasion as Mary’s granddaughter, Katherine Mary Campbell Donn, officially named the striking St Ayles skiff.

Forfar skiff launch.
The skiff is lowered into Forfar Loch. Image: Paul Reid

It bears the number 228 to signify its place in the list of UK skiffs built since the coastal rowing hobby took off in 2010.

And Graham then had the honour of being coxswain for the maiden voyage.

The new skiff was given a salute of oars from crews on the Greg Luckhurst and the Spirit of Catterline, which was brought from the Mearns coastal village to Angus for the special occasion.

Mary’s family were also able to try out the boat during a busy afternoon of rowing on the loch.

A set of handmade oars for the new skiff have been donated by the family of late Forfar plumber Bob Smith.

And that gift marks another strong personal bond to the skiff project.

Greg Luckhurst, who died in 2021 at the age of 45, was Mr Smith’s apprentice.

Just before that boat’s launch last November, the skiff team visited Mr Smith to show off the completed vessel.

Community effort

The skiff-building has been a join project involving Forfar Rotary Club, the Sailing and Watersports Club and Forfar Men’s Shed.

Rotary president Scott Ballantyne said all those who had contributed to the skiff project deserved praise.

“This is what our skiffing project has been about – adding this wonderful community to Forfar for the enjoyment of many.

Forfar skiff Mary Campbell launch.
Rotarian Jim McCluskey blesses the skiff. Image: Paul Reid

“We hope both Greg and Mary give Forfar Skiffies much pleasure for years to come.”

A specially carved rosebowl was accepted by Forfar Rotarian and sailing club vice-commodore Sarah Ramage.

It will be the prize for a future rowing competition on the mile-long loch.

Photographer Paul Reid was at Forfar Loch for the Mary Campbell skiff launch.
Forfar skiff Mary Campbell launch.
The gathering ahead of the official launch.
Forfar skiff Mary Campbell launch.
A momentous day for Forfar Skiffies.
Forfar skiff Mary Campbell launch.
Graham Campbell was coxswain for the maiden voyage.
Forfar skiff Mary Campbell launch.
A proud moment at Mary Campbell is led to the loch shore.
Forfar skiff Mary Campbell launch.
Graham Campbell with the new skiff.
Forfar skiff Mary Campbell launch.
Sarah Ramage with the President’s Cup, donated by Forfar Rotary Club.
Forfar skiff Mary Campbell launch.
A guard of honour from Greg Luckhurst and the Spirit of Catterline.
Forfar skiff Mary Campbell launch.
Graham Campbell with the skiff named in his late wife’s honour.
Forfar skiff Mary Campbell launch.
The rowers on the water.
Forfar skiff Mary Campbell launch.
The launch was well attended.
Forfar skiff Mary Campbell launch.
Ready for launch.
Forfar skiff Mary Campbell launch.
The rowing boat is beautifully finished.

 

More from Angus & The Mearns

Arleta Fabiszwska - Missing person Montrose.
Woman, 33, reported missing from Montrose
NHS Tayside chief executive Grant Archibald.
NHS Tayside chief breaks silence on departure as politicians react
Fred Beattie is photographed against a backdrop of Black Watch tartan.
General pays tribute to retired Black Watch officer Lt Col Fred Beattie of Arbroath
The famous claret jug in front of the distinctive Carnoustie Golf Hotel. Image: PA/TheOpen.com
Carnoustie Golf Hotel land lease deal switch being teed up as part of masterplan…
Disgraced ex-Dundee surgeon Eljamel. Image: DC Thomson.
Eljamel scandal: What exactly did ‘supervision’ mean for disgraced Dundee surgeon?
Grant Archibald.
EXCLUSIVE: NHS Tayside chief stands down days after data breach
Sam delivers the badge to Crieff collector John. Image: Sam Walker
Angus-born US Police officer's special delivery for Crieff resident
Verity Power as a Flutterfly with some of the organisers including Laura Forsyth (third from left). Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Montrose festival raises funds for skin charity in honour of beautiful 'butterfly girl' Adana
Steve Wheeler in his Malvern milk museum. Image: Supplied
Crate expectations: Britain's biggest milk bottle collector hopes Angus dairy rarity could become cream…
Ian Smith throwing the stone at Glenisla Games. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
PICTURES: Warm hearts and waterproofs at Glenisla Gathering