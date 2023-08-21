PICTURES: Mary’s memory honoured as second Forfar community skiff takes to the water on poignant day

Forfar’s second community skiff has taken to the water in a triumphant tribute to the figure whose name graces the beautifully finished rowing boat.

The Mary Campbell was launched in a weekend ceremony at Forfar Sailing Club, around six months after the build began on the traditional 22-foot, four-man craft.

It now joins Forfar’s first skiff, Greg Luckhurst, which has been a huge community success since being completed last year.

Families’ support

Mary’s husband, Graham, was one of the boatbuilders and the family generously sponsored the skiff following her passing.

Thousands of hours of craftsmanship went into the build.

Saturday’s Forfar Loch ceremony was an emotional occasion as Mary’s granddaughter, Katherine Mary Campbell Donn, officially named the striking St Ayles skiff.

It bears the number 228 to signify its place in the list of UK skiffs built since the coastal rowing hobby took off in 2010.

And Graham then had the honour of being coxswain for the maiden voyage.

The new skiff was given a salute of oars from crews on the Greg Luckhurst and the Spirit of Catterline, which was brought from the Mearns coastal village to Angus for the special occasion.

Mary’s family were also able to try out the boat during a busy afternoon of rowing on the loch.

A set of handmade oars for the new skiff have been donated by the family of late Forfar plumber Bob Smith.

And that gift marks another strong personal bond to the skiff project.

Greg Luckhurst, who died in 2021 at the age of 45, was Mr Smith’s apprentice.

Just before that boat’s launch last November, the skiff team visited Mr Smith to show off the completed vessel.

Community effort

The skiff-building has been a join project involving Forfar Rotary Club, the Sailing and Watersports Club and Forfar Men’s Shed.

Rotary president Scott Ballantyne said all those who had contributed to the skiff project deserved praise.

“This is what our skiffing project has been about – adding this wonderful community to Forfar for the enjoyment of many.

“We hope both Greg and Mary give Forfar Skiffies much pleasure for years to come.”

A specially carved rosebowl was accepted by Forfar Rotarian and sailing club vice-commodore Sarah Ramage.

It will be the prize for a future rowing competition on the mile-long loch.

Photographer Paul Reid was at Forfar Loch for the Mary Campbell skiff launch.