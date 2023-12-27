Storm Gerrit claims Dibble Tree symbol of Carnoustie’s 226-year history

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Storm Gerrit claims Dibble Tree symbol of Carnoustie’s 226-year history

The Dibble Tree in Carnoustie grew from a piece of willow left in the ground by the Angus town's founding father Tammas Louson.

By Graham Brown
The Dibble Tree, which has been a fixture in Carnoustie for over 225 years, has fallen. Image: Alec Edward
Storm Gerrit looks to have claimed Carnoustie’s famous Dibble Tree.

The protected tree grew from a willow dibble – a gardening tool – left in the ground by Carnoustie’s founding father Tammas Louson in 1797.

But on Monday it suffered serious damage in the rain and high winds which swept the area.

The tree sits on Ferrier Street beside the local theatre of the same name.

Carnoustie Dibble Tree
The magnificent Dibble Tree is one of the most famous in Courier country. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

It even survived a 19th century lightning strike that split its trunk almost to the roots.

But there are fears the Storm Gerrit damage could mean the end of the celebrated specimen.

The sight of its broken branches was met by sadness by Colourful Carnoustie.

In 2017, group members led an effort to tidy up the area around the 30-foot tall cricket bat willow and promote its importance in Carnoustie’s history.

Dibble Tree Carnoustie
The sad scene of the wrecked Dibble Tree in Carnoustie. Image: Alec Edwards

Late Angus Provost and Carnoustie councillor Helen Oswald prompted the move to apply a tree preservation order to the dibble tree.

It was due to be topped by tree surgeons in the spring according to town councillor David Cheape.

“This is a very unfortunate victim of the gale,” he said.

“Once things calm down we will take a look.”

The story of the Dibble Tree

Colourful Carnoustie charted the Dibble Tree’s fascinating history in a board erected beside it in 2017.

It reveals Louson’s part in creating the community between Easthaven and Barry on ground which was reportedly useless for cultivation at the time.

Louson dreamt he should buy some of the land and snapped it up at a bargain price because of its poor quality.

He left the dibble in the soil whilst planting potatoes and the quick-growing willow took root.

Tamma Louson.
Carnoustie’s founding father Tamma Louson. Image: Lowson family

Carnoustie takes its name from the ‘craw’s noustie’ or crow’s nest of the birds which made it their home.

For generations the Louson – later Lowson – family lived in the nearby cottage he built.

Those included his great-great-grandson David Lowson, who died earlier this year at the age of 102.

In 1998, cuttings were taken from the tree and planted in the grounds of Lousen Park sheltered housing in Park Avenue.

