Home News Angus & The Mearns

How Open Championship cash has helped Carnoustie’s 1930s rest garden become a hit again

Colourful Carnoustie volunteers have made huge strides in bringing the once popular Links Parade garden back to former glory.

By Graham Brown
Pam Paton and Alec Edwards beside one of the trees on the fair door trail. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Pam Paton and Alec Edwards beside one of the trees on the fair door trail. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Open Championship legacy cash has been the springboard for Carnoustie’s rest garden return from decades in the wilderness.

In the 1930s the garden was a magnet for locals and families enjoying a stroll along Links Parade on seaside holidays to the Angus town.

It was a putting green, before £500 paid for the addition of a rock garden built by renowned Dundee landscapers Lawrie & Sons.

Carnoustie rest garden
The garden sits opposite Carnoustie leisure centre and pavilion. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

But it fell into neglect and became a shadow of its former self.

Tens of thousands of golf fans walked through it on their way to the 2018 Open Championship on the town’s legendary Championship links after getting off trains nearby.

And it is £15,000 from the R&A Open legacy fund which has been the foundation of the garden’s restoration.

As well as copious amounts of elbow grease from the volunteers of Colourful Carnoustie.

Pandemic-delayed project

Alec Edwards of Colourful Carnoustie says it’s been great to see the Covid-delayed project progress.

“This year has been a productive one for Colourful Carnoustie at the rest garden,” he said.

“Increased manpower, plus good gardening weather has meant great strides have been made to carry out the plan originally made in 2019.

“It has been all systems go, with more of the old rockery being uncovered and planted up.

“Angus Council do the heavy digging and by this time next year we hope to have the whole rockery visible.”

Memorial benches to popular figures

The Men’s Shed have created a smart covered seat as one of the focal points – and a memorial to one of Carnoustie’s famous sons.

Fashioned from old church pews, it is a memorial bench to David Lowson.

David, who died in March at the age of 102, was the great-great-great grandson of Carnoustie’s founding father Tammas Lowson.

Carnoustie rest garden restoration
Alec Edwards and Pam Paton enjoy the David Lowson memorial bench. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Alec added: “We also have another memorial bench to June Thomson.

“June was a very well-known Carnoustie figure and country dancing teacher.

“She also features in an old postcard view of the pond which was once in the garden.

“We have included that postcard on an information board that’s now been put up.”

Fairy doors

And the latest addition is delighting the garden’s youngest guests.

“The original plan suggested there was a shortage of play areas for the very young,” said Alec.

“So now there is a fairy garden where young and old can go and knock on the doors of the houses.

“This is proving very popular.”

Carnoustie rest garden restoration
Forfar visitors Steph Mackie with son Oliver, 4, alongside Georgia Smith, 4, her cousin Katie Simpson, 6, and Georgia’s mum Robyn Simpson. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Creator Pam Paton said: “The doors are made locally by Alan Berg at Muirdrum and I’ve really enjoyed doing the fairy garden.”

Alec added: “As the garden improves it’s good to see how many more people now come to use and enjoy it.

“There’s a Tai Chi class which uses it and a country dance class was in it all summer.

“We’re very excited about seeing it develop further.”

Courier photographer Steve MacDougall enjoyed a stroll through the garden.

Carnoustie rest garden restoration
Alec and Pam stroll past the fairy doors.
Carnoustie rest garden
The bench marking David Lowson’s historic family tie.
Carnoustie rest garden restoration.
A popular addition to the garden.
Carnoustie rest garden
There has already been a lot of re-planting.
Carnoustie rest garden
Alec Edwards of Colourful Carnoustie with the new information board.
Carnoustie rest garden
The memorial bench to John and June Thomson.
Carnoustie rest garden
A perfect setting on Links Parade.
Carnoustie rest garden
Pam and Alec in the Men’s Shed covered seat.
Carnoustie rest garden
Fairy door number four.
Carnoustie rest garden
The project has been a labour of love for Pam, Alec and Colourful Carnoustie volunteers.
Carnoustie rest garden restoration
Visitors can learn about the history of the garden.
Carnoustie rest garden.
Colourful in Carnoustie. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

