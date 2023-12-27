Storm Gerrit: Major incident declared as A9 drivers stranded in snow blizzard for 6+ hours

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Storm Gerrit: Major incident declared as A9 drivers stranded in snow blizzard for 6+ hours

The A9 is closed at Dalnaspidal and between Dunkeld and Ballinluig in both directions.

By Shanay Taylor
A person pushes their car in the snow on the A9 in Dalnaspidal.
A person pushes their car in the snow on the A9 in Dalnaspidal. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Snow blizzards have brought the A9 to a standstill with police declaring a “major incident” as drivers battle through Storm Gerrit.

Stranded drivers have been asked to remain in their cars until the road clears.

The road is closed due to traffic stuck in both directions at Dalnaspidal, and further south towards Perth is closed between Dunkeld and Ballinluig due to flooding.

Standstill traffic on the A9 near Dalwhinnie amid Storm Gerrit.
People have been stuck on the road for more than two hours. Image shows traffic near Dalwhinnie. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Snow has drivers getting out and pushing their cars to get free. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Google Maps image showing section of the A9 in red as it was closed due to Storm Gerrit.
The A9 is closed near Dalwhinnie amid Storm Gerrit. Image: Google Maps

Police have declared a “major incident” in response to the ongoing travel chaos along the major Highland road and have advised drivers to remain in their cars until further notice.

They said in a statement: “Alongside partner agencies we are dealing with a number of vehicles stranded on the A9 at Dalnaspidal due to severe weather conditions.

“Drivers are asked to remain in their vehicles meantime, keep warm, and tune in to local radio or social media where further updates will be provided as soon as possible.”

Cars stuck since 10am

Motorists have reported sitting in their cars since around 10am as heavy snow has made the road impassable.

Snow ploughs and gritters are making their way along the road, but are stuck behind a queue of cars.

A Bear Scotland spokesman said:”A9 Pass of Drumochter. BEAR Teams working hard to clear the snow.”

Police are urging drivers to avoid the A9 in the Dalwhinnie and Drumochter areas.

They wrote on X: “We are aware of challenging weather conditions on the A9 in the Dalwhinnie and Drumochter areas.

“We would urge people to avoid driving on that route.”

Family forced to cut journey short

One pair of new parents, who were travelling to the central belt from Caithness, described the panic as they opted to stay in Inverness for the night with their four-month-old son.

The dad told us: “The wind was reaching about 70mph as we passed over the Berriedale Braes, with quite a lot of debris and trees on the road.

“It seems to have got worse as the day went on.

“We got into Inverness at 1pm intending it to be a pitstop for the baby, but had been told about more closures on the A9 to Perth.

“At that point we decided to stay in Inverness and try again tomorrow. There was sheer panic as we saw people being turned away by stressed hotel staff. I think a lot of people had the same idea as us.”

Homes near Dalwhinnie covered in snow.
The weather conditions on the A9 near Dalwhinnie are adverse. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Traffic at standstill on the A9 due to snow blizzards.
Traffic at standstill on the A9 due to snow blizzards amid Storm Gerrit. Image: Traffic Scotland.

Storm Gerrit brings yellow weather warnings

It comes as several Met Office yellow weather warnings are in place, with up to three inches of rain and six inches of snow to fall in some parts.

Storm Gerrit has swept in across the north and north-east with snow, heavy rain and strong winds causing havoc on the roads, trains, ferries and flights.

Alongside heavy snow falling along the A9, there has also been 67mph winds at Stornoway and 61mph at Dunstaffnage, near Oban.

More from Perth & Kinross

Snowy road near Comrie
Storm Gerrit: Perthshire zoo offers shelter to humans as snow piles on misery
Jeanfield Road entrance to Wellshill Cemetery, Perth.
Storm Gerrit: Road closures, rail disruption and power cuts in Tayside and Fife
3
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. James Marshall was convicted of having a mobile phone in prison Picture shows; James Marshall. Perth Prison. Supplied by Facebook / Alamy Stock Photo Date; 18/12/2023
Prison chiefs 'lose track' of mobile phones in jails as Perth inmate caught with…
Hannah Clark of St Johnstone Women Football Club.
St Johnstone Women captain reveals battle with chronic illness and desire to return to…
A9 near Blair Atholl
A9 reopens after three-vehicle crash near House of Bruar
A yellow warning for wind has been issued by the Met Office
Winds of nearly 60mph to hit Tayside and Fife as yellow warning issued
The King family from Kinross proudly holding Ezekiel's beads of courage, a trophy of him surviving cancer. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Special Christmas for King family of Kinross as son Zeek celebrates five years cancer…
The Crees Inn in Abernethy, Perthshire.
Perthshire publicans say farewell for now after five years
A ScotRail train.
Christmas Eve disruption on Perth, Dundee and Aberdeen trains
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for rain and snow across Tayside and Fife.
New warning for heavy rain and snow in Tayside and Fife

Conversation