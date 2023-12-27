Calls for answers over Broughty Ferry level crossing claim

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Calls for answers over Broughty Ferry level crossing claim

One resident claimed the barriers did not lower when a train passed the station on Wednesday morning.

By Ben MacDonald
Broughty Ferry level crossing barriers. Image: DC Thomson
Broughty Ferry level crossing barriers. Image: DC Thomson

Network Rail is facing calls to investigate claims the Broughty Ferry level crossing barriers failed as a train passed through.

A member of the public alleges the barriers on Gray Street stayed up on Wednesday morning and says there could have been a “catastrophic” event.

The Ferry resident claims she reported the incident to train staff.

Network Rail and the British Transport Police have been approached for comment and the barriers were in operation at lunchtime the same day.

The crossing returned to normal by lunchtime.
Broughty Ferry level cross was running as normal at lunchtime. Image: DC Thomson

On the Broughty Ferry Facebook group just before 11am, Marina Borland wrote: “I just wanted to alert anyone crossing the railway crossing.

“We were catching the 7.04am train to Edinburgh this morning. The gates did not come down for the fast Aberdeen train.

“This could have been catastrophic.

‘Community deserves answers’

Broughty Ferry Labour councillor Pete Shears.

“We reportedly this immediate to the train staff, and he has reported it to the appropriate authorities. I will now always use the underpasses.”

Local councillor Pete Shears has called on Network Rail to investigate the claims.

“Network Rail must immediately investigate this and give answers to the community.

“It doesn’t bear thinking about what could’ve happened.”

In October, Network Rail and British Transport Police urged “caution” over road safety at the crossing after a rise in the number of reported incidents where people and drivers crossed after warning alarms were raised.

Meanwhile, a tree crashed on to a train in Broughty Ferry during Storm Gerrit on Wednesday afternoon.

Dramatic pictures and video revealed the aftermath of the incident at Orchar Park.

