Calls for answers over Broughty Ferry level crossing claim

Network Rail is facing calls to investigate claims the Broughty Ferry level crossing barriers failed as a train passed through.

A member of the public alleges the barriers on Gray Street stayed up on Wednesday morning and says there could have been a “catastrophic” event.

The Ferry resident claims she reported the incident to train staff.

Network Rail and the British Transport Police have been approached for comment and the barriers were in operation at lunchtime the same day.

On the Broughty Ferry Facebook group just before 11am, Marina Borland wrote: “I just wanted to alert anyone crossing the railway crossing.

“We were catching the 7.04am train to Edinburgh this morning. The gates did not come down for the fast Aberdeen train.

“This could have been catastrophic.

‘Community deserves answers’

“We reportedly this immediate to the train staff, and he has reported it to the appropriate authorities. I will now always use the underpasses.”

Local councillor Pete Shears has called on Network Rail to investigate the claims.

“Network Rail must immediately investigate this and give answers to the community.

“It doesn’t bear thinking about what could’ve happened.”

In October, Network Rail and British Transport Police urged “caution” over road safety at the crossing after a rise in the number of reported incidents where people and drivers crossed after warning alarms were raised.

Meanwhile, a tree crashed on to a train in Broughty Ferry during Storm Gerrit on Wednesday afternoon.

Dramatic pictures and video revealed the aftermath of the incident at Orchar Park.