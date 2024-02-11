Luxury Airbnb hotel in Blairgowrie plans to expand so it can cater for more guests

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Luxury Airbnb hotel in Blairgowrie plans to expand so it can cater for more guests

The 'quirky' Victorian villa has received dozens of glowing reviews.

By Stephen Eighteen
Glenshieling House, off Hatton Road, Rattray, Blairgowrie.
Glenshieling House is popular with visitors. Image: Airbnb

A luxury hotel in Blairgowrie is planning to expand so it can cater for more guests.

Glenshieling House, off Hatton Road, Rattray, has received glowing reviews since it was put on Airbnb in late 2022.

The “magnificent” five-bedroom pet-friendly Victorian villa has an average rating of 4.96 (out of 5) from 26 reviews on the online holiday advertising site.

And now owner Scott Jamieson wants to accommodate more visitors.

Planning application for new holiday cabins in Blairgowrie

He has submitted a planning application for two timber-framed cabins in the grounds of the hotel.

Each cabin would have a bedroom, kitchen, dining area, shower room and access to a hot tub.

The scheme would see the removal of up to nine semi-mature broadleaf and conifer trees.

The application says the “single-storey timber framed sustainable outbuildings [would] provide additional hotel accommodation for visitors.”

Glenshieling House a top performer on Airbnb after TripAdvisor praise

Glenshieling House was previously run as a guest house, achieving a 2023 travellers’ choice best of the best sticker on TripAdvisor.

On this site it was given a five-star ‘excellent’ rating from 265 reviews.

The Airbnb advert says the house is set in three acres of land, and guests have their own private gardens and woodland.

Glenshieling House, off Hatton Road, Rattray, Blairgowrie.
Guests can typically stay for £300 a night. Image: Airbnb
Glenshieling House, off Hatton Road, Rattray, Blairgowrie.
Visitors have their own private gardens. Image: Airbnb

It added: “On the ground floor we have the lounge, sunroom, dining room, kitchen, office, utility room and one bedroom.

“The four other bedrooms are on the first floor of the property, all bedrooms are en-suite.

“The house is decorated to a high standard, with unique quirky character and luxury bedding and towels for a feeling of warm indulgence.

“Pets are welcome.”

There is free car parking for up to seven cars on site, and a bike shed is available on request.

‘Quirky’ Rattray stay costs £300 per night

The accommodation typically costs £300 per night for a three-night minimum stay.

A guest from Bishopbriggs was generous in their praise after staying in December.

Glenshieling House, off Hatton Road, Rattray, Blairgowrie.
The Victorian property has five bedrooms. Image: Airbnb
Glenshieling House, off Hatton Road, Rattray, Blairgowrie.
It has some ‘quirky’ features. Image: Airbnb

“Wow! What a house!” they wrote.

“Exceeded our expectations, this house is huge. Spotlessly clean. Spacious rooms, all en-suite bedrooms is a bonus.

“Superbly equipped kitchen and the well-equipped bar was great fun.

“Log fire was great too.

“Decor is, as others say, quirky but it really works in this house & helps to add to the really welcoming feel of the property.”

Perth and Kinross Councill will decide on the planning application.

Conversation