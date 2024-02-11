Luxury Airbnb hotel in Blairgowrie plans to expand so it can cater for more guests

A luxury hotel in Blairgowrie is planning to expand so it can cater for more guests.

Glenshieling House, off Hatton Road, Rattray, has received glowing reviews since it was put on Airbnb in late 2022.

The “magnificent” five-bedroom pet-friendly Victorian villa has an average rating of 4.96 (out of 5) from 26 reviews on the online holiday advertising site.

And now owner Scott Jamieson wants to accommodate more visitors.

Planning application for new holiday cabins in Blairgowrie

He has submitted a planning application for two timber-framed cabins in the grounds of the hotel.

Each cabin would have a bedroom, kitchen, dining area, shower room and access to a hot tub.

The scheme would see the removal of up to nine semi-mature broadleaf and conifer trees.

The application says the “single-storey timber framed sustainable outbuildings [would] provide additional hotel accommodation for visitors.”

Glenshieling House a top performer on Airbnb after TripAdvisor praise

Glenshieling House was previously run as a guest house, achieving a 2023 travellers’ choice best of the best sticker on TripAdvisor.

On this site it was given a five-star ‘excellent’ rating from 265 reviews.

The Airbnb advert says the house is set in three acres of land, and guests have their own private gardens and woodland.

It added: “On the ground floor we have the lounge, sunroom, dining room, kitchen, office, utility room and one bedroom.

“The four other bedrooms are on the first floor of the property, all bedrooms are en-suite.

“The house is decorated to a high standard, with unique quirky character and luxury bedding and towels for a feeling of warm indulgence.

“Pets are welcome.”

There is free car parking for up to seven cars on site, and a bike shed is available on request.

‘Quirky’ Rattray stay costs £300 per night

The accommodation typically costs £300 per night for a three-night minimum stay.

A guest from Bishopbriggs was generous in their praise after staying in December.

“Wow! What a house!” they wrote.

“Exceeded our expectations, this house is huge. Spotlessly clean. Spacious rooms, all en-suite bedrooms is a bonus.

“Superbly equipped kitchen and the well-equipped bar was great fun.

“Log fire was great too.

“Decor is, as others say, quirky but it really works in this house & helps to add to the really welcoming feel of the property.”

Perth and Kinross Councill will decide on the planning application.