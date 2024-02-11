Dundee banker with ‘worst abuse images ever seen’ has internet access limited

A banker from Dundee caught with “some of the worst” child sex abuse images ever seen by police will be supervised and have his internet access limited.

David Todd previously admitted being found with thousands of vile photographs which included the abuse of newborn babies and animals.

The 75-year-old worked with governments, educational institutions and the Department for International Development, Dundee Sheriff Court was told previously.

Police caught him after receiving information images were being downloaded from his former home on Bleachfield in Dundee.

Todd was at risk of a jail term after pleading guilty to the offence, with sentence deferred for reports.

However, the first offender was made subject to a community payback order after a sheriff ruled a non-custodial sentence was appropriate.

‘Worst images ever seen’

Prosecutor Lynne Mannion said previously: “Police received confidential information devices containing child sexual abuse images had connected with the internet at his home.

“At around 9am officers executed their warrant.

“He and his wife were cautioned and several devices were found containing child sexual abuse images.

“A total of 1,284 were recovered, 89 at Category A.

“Officers from the joint investigation unit described the images as some of the worst they had ever seen.

“They included the rape, torture and abuse of newborn babies and young children, as well as children being forced into sexual acts with animals.”

Internet and device access limited

Todd, now of Castlebank Place, Glasgow, admitted downloading the images between October 1 2018 and March 2 2022 and possessing bestiality images between March 28 2011 and March 2 2022.

Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown placed Todd on a three-year supervision order with a requirement to engage with a sex offender rehabilitation group.

A conduct requirement was also imposed which restricts Todd’s access to the internet and possession of electronic devices.

