Dundee banker with ‘worst abuse images ever seen’ has internet access limited

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Dundee banker with ‘worst abuse images ever seen’ has internet access limited

David Todd has been placed on supervision after being caught with horrific abuse images.

By Ciaran Shanks
Paedophile banker David Todd.
Paedophile banker David Todd.

A banker from Dundee caught with “some of the worst” child sex abuse images ever seen by police will be supervised and have his internet access limited.

David Todd previously admitted being found with thousands of vile photographs which included the abuse of newborn babies and animals.

The 75-year-old worked with governments, educational institutions and the Department for International Development, Dundee Sheriff Court was told previously.

Police caught him after receiving information images were being downloaded from his former home on Bleachfield in Dundee.

Todd was at risk of a jail term after pleading guilty to the offence, with sentence deferred for reports.

David Todd
David Todd outside Dundee Sheriff Court.

However, the first offender was made subject to a community payback order after a sheriff ruled a non-custodial sentence was appropriate.

‘Worst images ever seen’

Prosecutor Lynne Mannion said previously: “Police received confidential information devices containing child sexual abuse images had connected with the internet at his home.

“At around 9am officers executed their warrant.

“He and his wife were cautioned and several devices were found containing child sexual abuse images.

“A total of 1,284 were recovered, 89 at Category A.

“Officers from the joint investigation unit described the images as some of the worst they had ever seen.

“They included the rape, torture and abuse of newborn babies and young children, as well as children being forced into sexual acts with animals.”

Internet and device access limited

Todd, now of Castlebank Place, Glasgow, admitted downloading the images between October 1 2018 and March 2 2022 and possessing bestiality images between March 28 2011 and March 2 2022.

Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown placed Todd on a three-year supervision order with a requirement to engage with a sex offender rehabilitation group.

A conduct requirement was also imposed which restricts Todd’s access to the internet and possession of electronic devices.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Highland cattle are said to have been harmed near Stirling. Image: Shutterstock.
Accusation Highland cows near Stirling suffered in spring drought
Post Thumbnail
Friday court round-up — City centre licker and cinema raid
Desiree Doogan. Image: Facebook.
Dundee event planner-turned-drug dealer caught with cocaine worth £21k
Ian Dunbar will return for sentencing later after sick material was found on his phone.
Dunfermline man found fellow paedophiles on Twitter
Michaela Pattie. Image: Facebook.
Dundee woman used knife and screwdriver in vicious attack on family friend
Marie Huggan at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Jail for mum who sliced neck of Arbroath clubber in bottle attack
Lulzim Musollari (left) and Cezar Manciu (right) were caught with 22kg of cannabis near Perth.
Cannabis mule sprinted across A9 and hid in bush after Perth police stop
Post Thumbnail
Thursday court round-up — Tesco clash and car thief behind bars
Farmer Iain Grindlay has been banned for a decade from keeping animals.
Neglectful Perthshire farmer handed 10-year animal ban
Andrew Malcolm.
Fife man must pay compensation to victim after 'drunken brawl' head stamp in Glenrothes