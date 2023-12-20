Paedophile Dundee banker had ‘some of the worst’ child abuse images police had ever seen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Paedophile Dundee banker had ‘some of the worst’ child abuse images police had ever seen

David Michael Todd admitted having child torture videos and other depraved images.

By Paul Malik
David Todd will return to Dundee Sheriff Court for sentencing next year.
David Todd will return to Dundee Sheriff Court for sentencing next year.

A Dundee pensioner who worked for years at the World Bank had “some of the worst” child sexual abuse images shocked police had ever recovered.

David Michael Todd, 75, was found with thousands of depraved photographs after police received a tip-off they were being downloaded at his home on Bleachfield, Mill O’ Mains.

Cambridge University graduate Todd, a first offender, spent his banking career interacting with governments, education establishments and the Department for International Development.

Among pictures uncovered in his stash were images of newborn babies being raped, tortured and forced into abuse with animals.

They were found when police searched the home he shared with his wife in March last year.

‘Worst ever’ images

Todd sat solemnly in the dock at Dundee Sheriff Court, his head bowed, while the repellent details of the pictures were read out.

Depute fiscal Lynne Mannion told the court: “The accused is 75-years-old, and has no previous convictions.

“He is retired but previously worked for the World Bank.

“Police received confidential information devices containing child sexual abuse images had connected with the internet at his home.

David Todd at Dundee Sheriff Court
David Todd on a previous appearance at Dundee Sheriff Court.

“At around 9am officers executed their warrant.

“He and his wife were cautioned and several devices were found containing child sexual abuse images.

“A total of 1,284 were recovered, 89 at Category A.

“Officers from the joint investigation unit described the images as some of the worst they had ever seen.

“They included the rape, torture and abuse of newborn babies and young children, as well as children being forced into sexual acts with animals.”

Admissions

Todd, now of Castlebank Place, Glasgow, admitted two charges.

He pled guilty to making or taking, or permitting to take, photographs of children being sexually abused at Bleachfield, Dundee, between October 1 2018 an March 2 2022.

He further admitted possessing extreme pornographic images of animals being sexually abused, at the same address, between March 28 2011 and March 2 2022.

Sheriff Jillian-Martin Brown deferred sentence for  background and restriction of liberty order reports, and continued Todd’s bail.

He will return to court for sentencing on February 9.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

James Crossan will return to court next year for sentencing.
Dundee man branded 'scumbag' by own family after stealing £46k savings from sick father
Steven Brown was given a suspended prison sentence.
Cannabis courier from Fife found with 10kg of drugs in Jaguar's hydraulic hidey-hole
Post Thumbnail
Tuesday court round-up — Spanking and headbutting
Sarah - then Aiden- Riley in 2008 when she was jailed for a stabbing assault.
Transgender Perth prisoner killed herself when release appeal was turned down as move to…
Richard Box has been jailed. Image: Facebook.
Teenage predator from Arbroath jailed for ‘traumatic’ attacks on children and student
Colin Webster was convicted after trial of the terror-related charge.
Fife man told 'there is no place in civilised society for these views' after…
Stuart McKenzie at Forfar Sheriff Court.
Angus businessman 'cannot remember' A90 crash and police fallout
Noni Antonov was responsible for the shop at the time, although he was in Leicester.
Dodgy £4.5k tobacco haul found in Arbroath shop raid
Alan Jack drank three bottles of wine then drove to his ex's work to berate her.
Abusive Fife ex unleashed dawn abuse after downing three bottles of wine
Post Thumbnail
Monday court round-up — Murder accused ready for trial