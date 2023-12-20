Paedophile Dundee banker had ‘some of the worst’ child abuse images police had ever seen

A Dundee pensioner who worked for years at the World Bank had “some of the worst” child sexual abuse images shocked police had ever recovered.

David Michael Todd, 75, was found with thousands of depraved photographs after police received a tip-off they were being downloaded at his home on Bleachfield, Mill O’ Mains.

Cambridge University graduate Todd, a first offender, spent his banking career interacting with governments, education establishments and the Department for International Development.

Among pictures uncovered in his stash were images of newborn babies being raped, tortured and forced into abuse with animals.

They were found when police searched the home he shared with his wife in March last year.

‘Worst ever’ images

Todd sat solemnly in the dock at Dundee Sheriff Court, his head bowed, while the repellent details of the pictures were read out.

Depute fiscal Lynne Mannion told the court: “The accused is 75-years-old, and has no previous convictions.

“He is retired but previously worked for the World Bank.

“Police received confidential information devices containing child sexual abuse images had connected with the internet at his home.

“At around 9am officers executed their warrant.

“He and his wife were cautioned and several devices were found containing child sexual abuse images.

“A total of 1,284 were recovered, 89 at Category A.

“Officers from the joint investigation unit described the images as some of the worst they had ever seen.

“They included the rape, torture and abuse of newborn babies and young children, as well as children being forced into sexual acts with animals.”

Admissions

Todd, now of Castlebank Place, Glasgow, admitted two charges.

He pled guilty to making or taking, or permitting to take, photographs of children being sexually abused at Bleachfield, Dundee, between October 1 2018 an March 2 2022.

He further admitted possessing extreme pornographic images of animals being sexually abused, at the same address, between March 28 2011 and March 2 2022.

Sheriff Jillian-Martin Brown deferred sentence for background and restriction of liberty order reports, and continued Todd’s bail.

He will return to court for sentencing on February 9.

