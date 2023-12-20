Dundee boss Tony Docherty wants ‘fortress’ Dens Park as Dark Blues target festive feelgood factor

Buzzing Dundee relished the opportunity to give their travelling support “payback” at Ross County says Tony Docherty.

Fans were unable to contain their joy as they streamed onto the pitch to celebrate Joe Shaughnessy’s last-gasp winner.

Once the final whistle had gone and supporters were safely back in the stands, Docherty and his team made their way across to thank the 922 who made the long journey north.

And he’s keen to see home fans turn up in their numbers over the festive period to cheer on their side.

Dundee host Aberdeen this coming Saturday before Celtic visit Dens on Boxing Day. The team then travel to Kilmarnock before finishing up for the winter break with another home clash, this time against St Johnstone.

“We’ve said from the outset we want to make Dens Park a fortress and teams don’t enjoy coming here because there’s an intimidating atmosphere,” Docherty said.

“They aren’t just playing against the starting XI but they are playing against the team and the crowd in the stands.

“I think we’ve done that this season so hopefully Saturday’s performance will put more on the crowd for these games coming up.

“We have four games in 11 days with three of them at home. I’d love to see the fans getting right behind the team.

“I know they will.

“They’ve been so important to us.”

‘Buzzing’

Victory and the manner of it has only enhanced the feelgood factor around the club after picking up a fifth Premiership win of the season.

And on top of the result, Docherty revealed the trip north also brought an added bonus.

He said: “The place is absolutely buzzing, we had a really good bus journey down the road as well.

“We stayed up on the Friday night, I have to thank the club and John Nelms for that.

“That definitely had an impact on us. It was a really positive experience to spend time together as a group on the Friday.

“All these things help.”

‘That was for them’

Certainly helping is the feeling of unity the players have with the Dundee support this season.

And Docherty insists the support is having a real positive effect on performances.

“Home and away the fans have been brilliant,” he added.

“As a team, we felt bad as a squad after the St Johnstone and Motherwell games because we should have sent them home with three points.

“I think the reason for the reaction after the game was because it was a payback for those games.

“You can feel it from the fans – they are sucking the ball in at the end.

“They’ve been absolutely brilliant.

“If anyone said we over-celebrated or anything that’s nonsense.

“We’ve been on the other side of it and it’s so important you celebrate those moments.

“It was a big result so everyone enjoys it.

“It was payback for the fans and I want to thank them for their support.

“That was for them.”

Injury news

Meanwhile, Dundee have some minor injury concerns ahead of the weekend clash with Aberdeen.

Amadou Bakayoko hasn’t trained this week after picking up a knock but is expected to fit for Saturday.

Charlie Reilly also has a knock but Diego Pineda is back in contention.

Marcel Lewis and Lee Ashcroft were unavailable at the weekend thanks to foot and Achilles problems.