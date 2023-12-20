Dundee boss Tony Docherty wants ‘fortress’ Dens Park as Dark Blues target festive feelgood factor

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee boss Tony Docherty wants ‘fortress’ Dens Park as Dark Blues target festive feelgood factor

The win at Ross County was for the fans says the Dark Blues manager as he hopes to see big crowds cheer on his side in the coming games.

By George Cran
Tony Docherty salutes the jubilant Dundee fans at Ross County. Image: Shutterstock/David Young
Tony Docherty salutes the jubilant Dundee fans at Ross County. Image: Shutterstock/David Young

Buzzing Dundee relished the opportunity to give their travelling support “payback” at Ross County says Tony Docherty.

Fans were unable to contain their joy as they streamed onto the pitch to celebrate Joe Shaughnessy’s last-gasp winner.

Once the final whistle had gone and supporters were safely back in the stands, Docherty and his team made their way across to thank the 922 who made the long journey north.

And he’s keen to see home fans turn up in their numbers over the festive period to cheer on their side.

Dundee FC fans enjoyed their trip to Dingwall. Image: Shutterstock/David Young
Dundee FC fans enjoyed their trip to Dingwall. Image: Shutterstock/David Young

Dundee host Aberdeen this coming Saturday before Celtic visit Dens on Boxing Day. The team then travel to Kilmarnock before finishing up for the winter break with another home clash, this time against St Johnstone.

“We’ve said from the outset we want to make Dens Park a fortress and teams don’t enjoy coming here because there’s an intimidating atmosphere,” Docherty said.

“They aren’t just playing against the starting XI but they are playing against the team and the crowd in the stands.

“I think we’ve done that this season so hopefully Saturday’s performance will put more on the crowd for these games coming up.

Dundee celebrate their dramatic late winner in front of the away support. Image: SNS
Dundee celebrate their dramatic late winner in front of the away support. Image: SNS

“We have four games in 11 days with three of them at home. I’d love to see the fans getting right behind the team.

“I know they will.

“They’ve been so important to us.”

‘Buzzing’

Victory and the manner of it has only enhanced the feelgood factor around the club after picking up a fifth Premiership win of the season.

And on top of the result, Docherty revealed the trip north also brought an added bonus.

He said: “The place is absolutely buzzing, we had a really good bus journey down the road as well.

“We stayed up on the Friday night, I have to thank the club and John Nelms for that.

“That definitely had an impact on us. It was a really positive experience to spend time together as a group on the Friday.

“All these things help.”

‘That was for them’

Certainly helping is the feeling of unity the players have with the Dundee support this season.

And Docherty insists the support is having a real positive effect on performances.

“Home and away the fans have been brilliant,” he added.

“As a team, we felt bad as a squad after the St Johnstone and Motherwell games because we should have sent them home with three points.

“I think the reason for the reaction after the game was because it was a payback for those games.

“You can feel it from the fans – they are sucking the ball in at the end.

“They’ve been absolutely brilliant.

“If anyone said we over-celebrated or anything that’s nonsense.

“We’ve been on the other side of it and it’s so important you celebrate those moments.

“It was a big result so everyone enjoys it.

“It was payback for the fans and I want to thank them for their support.

“That was for them.”

Injury news

Amadou Bakayoko
Dundee FC striker Amadou Bakayoko. Image: Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Dundee have some minor injury concerns ahead of the weekend clash with Aberdeen.

Amadou Bakayoko hasn’t trained this week after picking up a knock but is expected to fit for Saturday.

Charlie Reilly also has a knock but Diego Pineda is back in contention.

Marcel Lewis and Lee Ashcroft were unavailable at the weekend thanks to foot and Achilles problems.

Conversation