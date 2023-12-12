Dundee’s crucial 5 festive fixtures: Can Dark Blues plot top 6 charge or will it be a gloomy winter break?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee’s crucial 5 festive fixtures: Can Dark Blues plot top 6 charge or will it be a gloomy winter break?

Tony Docherty's side have five massive games in 18 days before the January shutdown.

Dundee boss Tony Docherty will take on (from left) Derek Adams, Barry Robson, Brendan Rodgers, Derek McInnes and Craig Levein in his next five fixtures.
Dundee boss Tony Docherty will take on (from left) Derek Adams, Barry Robson, Brendan Rodgers, Derek McInnes and Craig Levein in his next five fixtures.
By George Cran

Dundee are entering the most crucial stage of their season so far.

The next five games are the opportunity to nail down their top-six credentials.

Or could see them slide into a battle to avoid the bottom two places.

Tony Docherty’s Dark Blues have racked up an eight-point lead over bottom-placed Livingston but sit just three points in front of 11th-placed St Johnstone.

And three matches without a win has seen them drop five points behind the top six, though they have played fewer matches than all ahead of them.

Dundee boss Tony Docherty at Fir Park. Image: SNS
Dundee boss Tony Docherty. Image: SNS

So will they head into the winter break next month full of festive cheer with lofty ambitions or will it be a gloomy start to 2024?

Courier Sport takes a look at the five big games to come.

Ross County v Dundee – December 16

The first one is a huge game – verging on being described as a six-pointer.

It certainly is if Dundee are going to take a step towards the top half.

The Staggies have enjoyed a new manager bounce under Derek Adams, picking up seven points from 12.

Diego Pineda shoots
Ross County held Dundee FC to a draw in October. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

More importantly in his three home matches they are yet to concede a goal, something the Dee will have to ruin if they are to get the result they desire.

County will, though, come into the game on the back of a defeat at St Mirren, their first under Adams.

They can leapfrog Dundee with victory – or the Dark Blues can go four clear with a game in hand.

It’s a huge game and an opportunity for both sides to steal a march on their rivals.

Verdict: Chance for statement win – but must not lose

Dundee v Aberdeen – December 23

Aberdeen defeated Hearts last time out to end a six-match winless run. Image: SNS
Aberdeen defeated Hearts last time out to end a six-match winless run. Image: SNS

Back home after three straight away trips, Dundee can send their fans home for a very happy Christmas by piling pressure on the Dons after a season of struggle.

By the time this game comes around Aberdeen will have hosted Eintracht Frankfurt, taken on Rangers in the League Cup Final and faced a midweek home clash with Livingston.

The Dark Blues will certainly be the fresher of the sides going into this Christmas cracker.

Though they are unbeaten in the last two matches at home to Aberdeen, Dundee’s record against the Dons is a poor one – just one league win since 2004, home or away.

Could this be the chance to improve that record?

Verdict: Opportunity

Dundee v Celtic – December 26

Owen Beck in action at Celtic. Image: SNS
Dundee FC welcome Celtic to Dens Park on Boxing Day. Image: SNS

The home side will be big underdogs for this Boxing Day clash live on Sky Sports.

Celtic, though, showed at Kilmarnock they are not invincible.

It would be a shock but Dundee will back themselves to get something.

Verdict: Anything is a bonus

Kilmarnock v Dundee – December 30

Zak Rudden finds the back of the net late in stoppage time. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Zak Rudden struck late to earn Dundee FC a point against Kilmarnock earlier this season. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

Killie at home are a tough prospect – 17 of their 23 points picked up so far have come at Rugby Park.

Their recent home win over Celtic has propelled them five points ahead of Dundee, though they have played two more games.

Already this season master and apprentice have met with Tony Docherty denying his old boss victory at Dens Park thanks to a late Zak Rudden strike.

There was little between the sides that day and this one will be a similar story.

Verdict: Tough place to go, draw not the worst result

Dundee v St Johnstone – January 2

Things will have taken all sorts of turns before this first clash of 2024 homes into view.

However, we can already see it will be a pivotal contest for both sides.

Their last meeting saw Dundee throw away a two-goal lead, something they are still kicking themselves over.

This time around Craig Levein will be in the opposing dugout, though.

He’s already made a difference and is making his Saints side a tougher nut to crack.

But if you want to be challenging for a top-six spot, these are the games you have to be winning.

Verdict: Must win

