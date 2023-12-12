Dundee’s crucial 5 festive fixtures: Can Dark Blues plot top 6 charge or will it be a gloomy winter break?

Dundee are entering the most crucial stage of their season so far.

The next five games are the opportunity to nail down their top-six credentials.

Or could see them slide into a battle to avoid the bottom two places.

Tony Docherty’s Dark Blues have racked up an eight-point lead over bottom-placed Livingston but sit just three points in front of 11th-placed St Johnstone.

And three matches without a win has seen them drop five points behind the top six, though they have played fewer matches than all ahead of them.

So will they head into the winter break next month full of festive cheer with lofty ambitions or will it be a gloomy start to 2024?

Courier Sport takes a look at the five big games to come.

Ross County v Dundee – December 16

The first one is a huge game – verging on being described as a six-pointer.

It certainly is if Dundee are going to take a step towards the top half.

The Staggies have enjoyed a new manager bounce under Derek Adams, picking up seven points from 12.

More importantly in his three home matches they are yet to concede a goal, something the Dee will have to ruin if they are to get the result they desire.

County will, though, come into the game on the back of a defeat at St Mirren, their first under Adams.

They can leapfrog Dundee with victory – or the Dark Blues can go four clear with a game in hand.

It’s a huge game and an opportunity for both sides to steal a march on their rivals.

Verdict: Chance for statement win – but must not lose

Dundee v Aberdeen – December 23

Back home after three straight away trips, Dundee can send their fans home for a very happy Christmas by piling pressure on the Dons after a season of struggle.

By the time this game comes around Aberdeen will have hosted Eintracht Frankfurt, taken on Rangers in the League Cup Final and faced a midweek home clash with Livingston.

The Dark Blues will certainly be the fresher of the sides going into this Christmas cracker.

Though they are unbeaten in the last two matches at home to Aberdeen, Dundee’s record against the Dons is a poor one – just one league win since 2004, home or away.

Could this be the chance to improve that record?

Verdict: Opportunity

Dundee v Celtic – December 26

The home side will be big underdogs for this Boxing Day clash live on Sky Sports.

Celtic, though, showed at Kilmarnock they are not invincible.

It would be a shock but Dundee will back themselves to get something.

Verdict: Anything is a bonus

Kilmarnock v Dundee – December 30

Killie at home are a tough prospect – 17 of their 23 points picked up so far have come at Rugby Park.

Their recent home win over Celtic has propelled them five points ahead of Dundee, though they have played two more games.

Already this season master and apprentice have met with Tony Docherty denying his old boss victory at Dens Park thanks to a late Zak Rudden strike.

There was little between the sides that day and this one will be a similar story.

Verdict: Tough place to go, draw not the worst result

Dundee v St Johnstone – January 2

Things will have taken all sorts of turns before this first clash of 2024 homes into view.

However, we can already see it will be a pivotal contest for both sides.

Their last meeting saw Dundee throw away a two-goal lead, something they are still kicking themselves over.

This time around Craig Levein will be in the opposing dugout, though.

He’s already made a difference and is making his Saints side a tougher nut to crack.

But if you want to be challenging for a top-six spot, these are the games you have to be winning.

Verdict: Must win