Perth and Kinross Christmas bin and recycling arrangements revealed

Plans have been revealed for Perth and Kinross bin collections and recycling centres during Christmas and New Year.

The local authority says there will be some changes to services during the holidays.

With waste quick to pile up over the festive season, here is all you need to know about the 2023 plans.

Perth and Kinross Christmas and New Year bin collections

Perth and Kinross Council has confirmed there will be no bin collections on Christmas Day, Boxing Day, New Year’s Day and January 2.

The revised collection dates are as follows:

Bins due for collection on December 25 will be emptied on December 23

Bins due for collection on December 26 will be emptied on December 24

Bins due for collection on January 1 will be emptied on December 30

Bins due for collection on January 2 will be emptied on December 31

Bins must be placed by the kerbside by 7.30am to ensure they are emptied.

There is no scheduled garden and food waste collection on December 22, with this service returning to normal from January 6.

Perth and Kinross recycling centres opening times at Christmas and New Year

All nine recycling centres in Perth and Kinross will be closed on both Christmas, Boxing Day, New Year’s Day and January 2.

The centres will operate as normal otherwise.

Special waste uplifts during festive period

The last special uplift collection will be on December 21 until they start up again on January 3.

Residents who have real Christmas trees can chop these up and add them to a home compost bin, place them in the brown-lidded bin – provided they have a garden waste permit – or take them to a recycling centre.