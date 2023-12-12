Perth and Kinross Christmas bin and recycling arrangements revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Perth and Kinross Christmas bin and recycling arrangements revealed

Some changes are being made to services during the festive period.

By Chloe Burrell
A sign for Inveralmond Recycling Centre.
Inveralmond Recycling Centre. Image: DC Thomson

Plans have been revealed for Perth and Kinross bin collections and recycling centres during Christmas and New Year.

The local authority says there will be some changes to services during the holidays.

With waste quick to pile up over the festive season, here is all you need to know about the 2023 plans.

Perth and Kinross Christmas and New Year bin collections

Perth and Kinross Council has confirmed there will be no bin collections on Christmas Day, Boxing Day, New Year’s Day and January 2.

The revised collection dates are as follows:

  • Bins due for collection on December 25 will be emptied on December 23
  • Bins due for collection on December 26 will be emptied on December 24
  • Bins due for collection on January 1 will be emptied on December 30
  • Bins due for collection on January 2 will be emptied on December 31

Bins must be placed by the kerbside by 7.30am to ensure they are emptied.

There is no scheduled garden and food waste collection on December 22, with this service returning to normal from January 6.

Perth and Kinross recycling centres opening times at Christmas and New Year

All nine recycling centres in Perth and Kinross will be closed on both Christmas, Boxing Day, New Year’s Day and January 2.

The centres will operate as normal otherwise.

Special waste uplifts during festive period

The last special uplift collection will be on December 21 until they start up again on January 3.

Residents who have real Christmas trees can chop these up and add them to a home compost bin, place them in the brown-lidded bin – provided they have a garden waste permit – or take them to a recycling centre.

More from Perth & Kinross

Alexander Laurie will spend Christmas behind bars after appearing at Perth Sheriff Court.
Thief who targeted parked cars in Perth locked up for Christmas
View of 3 South Street, Perth, where proposed Airbnb flat is located
Perth Airbnb bid set for approval despite fears it will 'open floodgates'
Google Street view image of Amulree Hall
The Perthshire polling district with ONE voter
Bob and Deborah Gulliver in Rachel House, Kinross, with a little girl. The three are sitting on comfy chairs with a blow up Santa and colourful decorations all around them.
CHAS Rachel House welcomes round-the-world cyclists home to Kinross
Alan Richardson Story - CR0034360 - Perth Sheriff Court updated general views for file -- Picture shows general view / gv / locator / exterior / signs for Perth Sheriff Court, Tay Street, Perth - Wednesday 23rd March 2022 -- Pic credit Steve MacDougall / DCT Media
Jail time for 'despicable' Blairgowrie mugger who robbed two women in their 80s
What Bayne's would look like on Perth's Inveralmond Industrial Estate if approved.
Bayne's bids to open its fourth bakery in Perth
Flooding in Pitscottie
Rain warning for Tayside scrapped - but flood alert issued for Fife
Gordon Anderson.
Perth sex attacker 'misinterpreted' banter with church-goer victim, court told
A Michael Jackson tribute plays at the Mill Street stage in Perth on Sunday. Image: Phil Hannah
Best pictures as 'Michael Jackson' among acts entertaining Perth revellers to cap off festive…
Cars parked along the pavement on Ancrum Road in Dundee. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Pavement parking: How are Dundee, Angus, Fife and Perth applying new ban?
9

Conversation