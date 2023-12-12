Frank Skinner reveals love for Dundee to Lorraine Kelly after visit to DC Thomson left him like ‘a kid in sweet shop’

Comedian Frank Skinner has told Lorraine Kelly of his “love” for Dundee – and revealed how a visit to DC Thomson left him like a “kid in a sweet shop”.

Skinner was on Lorraine on ITV on Tuesday morning to promote his new tour, 30 Years of Dirt – a play on the phrase “30 years of hurt” from the song Three Lions, which he co-wrote.

Lorraine mentioned how Skinner had tried jokes from his new show at this year’s Edinburgh Fringe festival.

‘I love Dundee – I had a fantastic experience there’

Skinner replied: “I really love Edinburgh, but don’t get me wrong, I love Dundee.”

He continued: “I had a fantastic experience once in Dundee when I was on tour there.

“My tour manager phoned DC Thomson, who make Beano, Dandy etc, and said: ‘Frank grew up with those things – can he come in?’

“So I went in and I met artists, I saw original art. It was incredible.

“I was a kid in a sweet shop.”

Frank Skinner: DC Thomson comics ‘always in my blood’

Lorraine called Dundee home for many years until moving away in 2018 – and is a big fan of Dundee United.

In 2008, Skinner wrote an article for The Times in which he shared what comics meant to him – giving special mention to the DC Thomson titles.

He wrote: “I didn’t read a book till I was 21. Until then it was comics that moulded my view of the world.

“Every week I bought the Dandy and the Beano and got lost in the fabulous worlds of Dennis the Menace, Desperate Dan and Minnie the Minx.

“On the back page, it always said: ‘Published by DC Thomson and Co Ltd, Dundee’.

“I didn’t know where Dundee was, but I was pretty sure it had lots of hapless teachers in mortarboards, slipper-wielding dads, and piles of sausage-studded mashed potato.

“The Beano and Dandy will always be in my blood.”