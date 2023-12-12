Frank Skinner reveals love for Dundee to Lorraine Kelly after visit to DC Thomson left him like ‘a kid in sweet shop’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Frank Skinner reveals love for Dundee to Lorraine Kelly after visit to DC Thomson left him like ‘a kid in sweet shop’

"I had a fantastic experience once in Dundee when I was on tour there."

By Ben MacDonald
Frank Skinner appeared on Lorraine on Tuesday
Frank Skinner spoke with Lorraine Kelly on Tuesday morning. Image: ITV

Comedian Frank Skinner has told Lorraine Kelly of his “love” for Dundee – and revealed how a visit to DC Thomson left him like a “kid in a sweet shop”.

Skinner was on Lorraine on ITV on Tuesday morning to promote his new tour, 30 Years of Dirt – a play on the phrase “30 years of hurt” from the song Three Lions, which he co-wrote.

Lorraine mentioned how Skinner had tried jokes from his new show at this year’s Edinburgh Fringe festival.

‘I love Dundee – I had a fantastic experience there’

Skinner replied: “I really love Edinburgh, but don’t get me wrong, I love Dundee.”

He continued: “I had a fantastic experience once in Dundee when I was on tour there.

“My tour manager phoned DC Thomson, who make Beano, Dandy etc, and said: ‘Frank grew up with those things – can he come in?’

“So I went in and I met artists, I saw original art. It was incredible.

“I was a kid in a sweet shop.”

Frank Skinner: DC Thomson comics ‘always in my blood’

Lorraine called Dundee home for many years until moving away in 2018 – and is a big fan of Dundee United.

In 2008, Skinner wrote an article for The Times in which he shared what comics meant to him – giving special mention to the DC Thomson titles.

He wrote: “I didn’t read a book till I was 21. Until then it was comics that moulded my view of the world.

“Every week I bought the Dandy and the Beano and got lost in the fabulous worlds of Dennis the Menace, Desperate Dan and Minnie the Minx.

Old issues of the Beano and Dandy can be found in DC Thomson's archive room
Skinner says he loves DC Thomson’s comics. Image: Andrew Cawley

“On the back page, it always said: ‘Published by DC Thomson and Co Ltd, Dundee’.

“I didn’t know where Dundee was, but I was pretty sure it had lots of hapless teachers in mortarboards, slipper-wielding dads, and piles of sausage-studded mashed potato.

“The Beano and Dandy will always be in my blood.”

Conversation