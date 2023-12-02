Gutted Dundee boss Tony Docherty admits ‘we’ve undone ourselves’ after letting 2 points slip at Motherwell thanks to 98th-minute equaliser

Gutted Tony Docherty wants more from his Dundee side after being denied an “absolutely dominant” victory at Motherwell.

The Dark Blues scored to go 3-2 up through Zach Robinson with just two minutes left against 10-man ’Well.

However, Conor Wilkinson ran through with 97 minutes on the clock to fire past Trevor Carson, sending the home crowd wild and denying Dundee a fine win.

“Huge disappointment after an absolutely dominant performance,” the Dundee boss said.

“We’ve dropped two points massively today.

“But I can’t be harsh on the players because our performance was outstanding and we were by miles the better team in terms of shots and possession.

“We just have to manage that final 90 seconds.

“I’ve said to the boys if I set up that in training we’ll defend that 100 times.

“So we’re bitterly disappointed but I need to look at it more in-depth and the level of performance I’m getting from the players is outstanding.

“I’m really gutted for my players because they are such an honest, hard-working group and ultimately we’ve undone ourselves.

“It is an unforgiving league and we just need to learn manage games better when we are on top.”

98th minute

Dundee had fought back to dominate the opening half after Mika Biereth opened the scoring on six minutes.

Lyall Cameron’s header was quickly added to by a second Owen Beck strike in two games to turn the scoreline on its head.

The Steelmen fought back after the break with Bevis Mugabi rising highest to make it 2-2 on 68 minutes.

Four minutes later a VAR check saw Harry Paton sent off for a tackle on Luke McCowan before the late drama.

But what happened in that 98th-minute?

“We just gave up possession from our free-kick, which we should have kept. And then we don’t defend a goal kick,” Docherty explained.

“We didn’t win the first header, didn’t win the second ball, they got a runner through and scored a goal.”

‘We want more’

Victory would have seen Dundee open up a seven-point gap on Motherwell.

However, they remain in the Premiership top six after picking up the away point.

Docherty is pleased with the start but isn’t yet satisfied.

“To be sitting where we are sitting, of course, we have to be happy as a newly-promoted team,” he added.

“But on behalf of the boys, we want more.

“I know how good they are, I know how hard they train and I just want to see them get reward for their work.

“Unfortunately it got taken away from us today.”