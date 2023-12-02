Gutted Dundee boss Tony Docherty admits ‘we’ve undone ourselves’ after letting 2 points slip at Motherwell thanks to 98th-minute equaliser

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gutted Dundee boss Tony Docherty admits ‘we’ve undone ourselves’ after letting 2 points slip at Motherwell thanks to 98th-minute equaliser

The Dark Blues were denied victory after an "absolutely dominant" display in a six-goal thriller at Fir Park.

By George Cran
Dundee boss Tony Docherty at Fir Park. Image: SNS

Gutted Tony Docherty wants more from his Dundee side after being denied an “absolutely dominant” victory at Motherwell.

The Dark Blues scored to go 3-2 up through Zach Robinson with just two minutes left against 10-man ’Well.

However, Conor Wilkinson ran through with 97 minutes on the clock to fire past Trevor Carson, sending the home crowd wild and denying Dundee a fine win.

“Huge disappointment after an absolutely dominant performance,” the Dundee boss said.

“We’ve dropped two points massively today.

Conor Wilkinson denied Dundee FC all three points with his late finish. Image: SNS

“But I can’t be harsh on the players because our performance was outstanding and we were by miles the better team in terms of shots and possession.

“We just have to manage that final 90 seconds.

“I’ve said to the boys if I set up that in training we’ll defend that 100 times.

“So we’re bitterly disappointed but I need to look at it more in-depth and the level of performance I’m getting from the players is outstanding.

“I’m really gutted for my players because they are such an honest, hard-working group and ultimately we’ve undone ourselves.

“It is an unforgiving league and we just need to learn manage games better when we are on top.”

98th minute

Dundee had fought back to dominate the opening half after Mika Biereth opened the scoring on six minutes.

Lyall Cameron’s header was quickly added to by a second Owen Beck strike in two games to turn the scoreline on its head.

The Steelmen fought back after the break with Bevis Mugabi rising highest to make it 2-2 on 68 minutes.

Harry Paton was sent off after VAR check. Image: SNS

Four minutes later a VAR check saw Harry Paton sent off for a tackle on Luke McCowan before the late drama.

But what happened in that 98th-minute?

“We just gave up possession from our free-kick, which we should have kept. And then we don’t defend a goal kick,” Docherty explained.

“We didn’t win the first header, didn’t win the second ball, they got a runner through and scored a goal.”

‘We want more’

Victory would have seen Dundee open up a seven-point gap on Motherwell.

However, they remain in the Premiership top six after picking up the away point.

Owen Beck made it 2-1 after a fine first half for Dundee FC. Image: Shutterstock/David Young

Docherty is pleased with the start but isn’t yet satisfied.

“To be sitting where we are sitting, of course, we have to be happy as a newly-promoted team,” he added.

“But on behalf of the boys, we want more.

“I know how good they are, I know how hard they train and I just want to see them get reward for their work.

“Unfortunately it got taken away from us today.”

Conversation