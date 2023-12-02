Manager jobs in China and India didn’t appeal to Craig Levein as home is where the heart is for St Johnstone boss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Manager jobs in China and India didn’t appeal to Craig Levein as home is where the heart is for St Johnstone boss

The former Scotland coach spent four years between dugout jobs.

By Eric Nicolson
St Johnstone manager Craig Levein didn't want to pack his bags and work abroad.
St Johnstone manager Craig Levein didn't want to pack his bags and work abroad. Image: SNS.

Robbie Neilson is latest Scottish manager to take on the challenge of working far from home, having been appointed as the head coach of the Tampa Bay Rowdies in the USA.

New St Johnstone boss Craig Levein has revealed that during his four-year spell between dugout jobs, a couple of opportunities thousands of miles away could have opened up for him.

Levein joked that his wife might have been keen for the 59-year-old to head abroad.

But home is where his heart is.

“I had the chance to put my name in for a couple of jobs, one in India and one in China,” said Levein.

“My missus said I should go!

“It’s not something I’ve seriously considered.

Craig Levein is enjoying life back on the touchline.
Craig Levein is enjoying life back on the touchline. Image: SNS.

“I’ve got my two dogs and I don’t know if I could leave them behind.

“I spoke to both of the clubs but nothing advanced from there.

“I’d got out of the habit of doing that sort of thing so I thought I’d find out what it was all about.

“They came quite quickly, one after the other.

“But I never really had any intention of going.”

