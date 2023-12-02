Manager jobs in China and India didn’t appeal to Craig Levein as home is where the heart is for St Johnstone boss

Robbie Neilson is latest Scottish manager to take on the challenge of working far from home, having been appointed as the head coach of the Tampa Bay Rowdies in the USA.

New St Johnstone boss Craig Levein has revealed that during his four-year spell between dugout jobs, a couple of opportunities thousands of miles away could have opened up for him.

Levein joked that his wife might have been keen for the 59-year-old to head abroad.

But home is where his heart is.

“I had the chance to put my name in for a couple of jobs, one in India and one in China,” said Levein.

“My missus said I should go!

“It’s not something I’ve seriously considered.

“I’ve got my two dogs and I don’t know if I could leave them behind.

“I spoke to both of the clubs but nothing advanced from there.

“I’d got out of the habit of doing that sort of thing so I thought I’d find out what it was all about.

“They came quite quickly, one after the other.

“But I never really had any intention of going.”