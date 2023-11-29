St Johnstone boss Craig Levein reveals January transfer window priority but gives signing reality warning

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
St Johnstone boss Craig Levein reveals January transfer window priority but gives signing reality warning

The new Perth manager is getting a clear picture of where he would like to strengthen.

By Eric Nicolson
Craig Levein.
Craig Levein. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone manager Craig Levein has revealed that a new forward is likely to be his January signing priority.

But he warned that getting players in may depend on moving players out.

“Nicky (Clark) was out for a long time and so was Chris (Kane),” said Levein.

“In an ideal world I’d bring a striker in and maybe a project one.

“Up front is probably our priority.

“I’ve got a clear idea of where I’d like to strengthen but it comes down to other factors as well.

“To strengthen you need money.

“I’ve had a good chat with Gus (MacPherson) about where I feel we could enhance the team.

Craig Levein and Gus MacPherson.
Craig Levein and Gus MacPherson. Image: SNS.

“As with all these situations there’s maybe a case of moving one or two along to free up some space and some money.

“I’m not in the position where I can absolutely assume I’m bringing in fresh players in January.

“We’ll have to do a little bit of spadework.

“Perhaps we’ll need to get a couple out first.”

Fair crack of the whip

Ideally, Levein would see all his first team players in competitive action before making his mind up on who will be made available for a move out of McDiarmid Park.

But time (and circumstances) are working against that.

“Some players I’ve not seen play and others I’ve not seen train so it’s difficult to give everybody a fair crack of the whip,” said the Perth boss.

“I haven’t tampered much with the team since the Kilmarnock win.

“And I’ve only had one bounce game since I came in as well.

“It’s much easier to watch players and form an opinion in a competitive environment for obvious reasons.

“So it won’t be easy to be absolutely certain about things by January. There will be question marks.”

Levein added: “There are a number of plates spinning just now.

“It’s an important time and we need to get things right.

“Recruitment is really, really important.

“I’ve got an idea of what I would like – positions and potential targets, a bit of both – but that might not transpire completely as I would want.

“I’m hoping things will happen. We shall see.”

