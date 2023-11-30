Blairgowrie Christmas fundraiser will keep Jordan’s memory alive, says sister

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Blairgowrie Christmas fundraiser will keep Jordan’s memory alive, says sister

Jordan Hart took his own life in 2020, but the Blairgowrie teenager's loved ones are ensuring his legacy lives on

By Morag Lindsay
Jordan Hart, a smiling, fair-haired teenager
Jordan Hart will be remembered at an event in Blairgowrie this Sunday. Image: Bethany Hart.

A Christmas fair will be held in Blairgowrie this weekend in memory of a local teenager who took his own life.

Jordan Hart was only 16 when he died in 2020.

However, his loved ones have worked hard to keep his memory alive, and to raise awareness of mental health issues.

Their latest venture will be a Christmas fair in the Angus Hotel, Blairgowrie, this Sunday.

The event, called Keep Talking for Jordan, will feature craft stalls from local traders.

There will also be advice and information from local organisations on where to turn if you need help.

Jordan’s sister Bethany is behind the now annual gathering.

She said she organised it the first year to mark her brother’s birthday.

Bethany Hart seated on a wooden bench with another woman
Bethany Hart, right, with supporter Sam Stewart on a bench created in memory of Jordan in Blairgowrie.

Jordan died in November 2020, just before he was due to turn 17.

However, the fair’s popularity has grown and grown.

The focus is as much about opening up conversations around mental health as it is fundraising, she said.

“I think Jordan would be quite proud,” said Bethany.

“This is just our way of keeping his legacy going.”

Jordan Hart legacy will be better help with mental health in Blairgowrie

Jordan’s family have pulled together to keep his name alive in the three years since his death.

Mum Susan started the challenge by walking five kilometres a day for six months.

They followed it up with a 24-hour walkathon in 2021, which raised £10,000 for mental health groups.

The Wellmeadow Walkathon has also become a fixture on the local calendar.

Two men standing behind a Wellmeadow Walkathon, Jordan's Challenge Instagram-style cardboard picture frame.
Participants in one of the Wellmeadow Walkathon’s in memory of Jordan Hart in Blairgowrie. Image: Supplied.

Their most ambitious project yet is the Happy to Chat trail – a series of benches which are being placed across the Blairgowrie and Rattray area.

Local groups and individuals have all pitched in and helped with the designs.

Bethany said: “These benches will be placed around our community in the hope that they encourage people to sit, chat and listen.”

The family say they want to make it easier for local people to access mental health support.

Currently people have to travel to Perth and Dundee for appointments and there are long waiting lists for treatment.

The Keep Talking for Jordan Christmas fair will go ahead in the Angus Hotel, Blairgowrie, this Sunday, from noon to 4pm.

• A number of organisations can offer support with mental health. They include the Samaritans, who can be reached on 116 123 for free, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

Conversation