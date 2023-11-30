Blairgowrie Christmas fundraiser will keep Jordan’s memory alive, says sister

A Christmas fair will be held in Blairgowrie this weekend in memory of a local teenager who took his own life.

Jordan Hart was only 16 when he died in 2020.

However, his loved ones have worked hard to keep his memory alive, and to raise awareness of mental health issues.

Their latest venture will be a Christmas fair in the Angus Hotel, Blairgowrie, this Sunday.

The event, called Keep Talking for Jordan, will feature craft stalls from local traders.

There will also be advice and information from local organisations on where to turn if you need help.

Jordan’s sister Bethany is behind the now annual gathering.

She said she organised it the first year to mark her brother’s birthday.

Jordan died in November 2020, just before he was due to turn 17.

However, the fair’s popularity has grown and grown.

The focus is as much about opening up conversations around mental health as it is fundraising, she said.

“I think Jordan would be quite proud,” said Bethany.

“This is just our way of keeping his legacy going.”

Jordan Hart legacy will be better help with mental health in Blairgowrie

Jordan’s family have pulled together to keep his name alive in the three years since his death.

Mum Susan started the challenge by walking five kilometres a day for six months.

They followed it up with a 24-hour walkathon in 2021, which raised £10,000 for mental health groups.

The Wellmeadow Walkathon has also become a fixture on the local calendar.

Their most ambitious project yet is the Happy to Chat trail – a series of benches which are being placed across the Blairgowrie and Rattray area.

Local groups and individuals have all pitched in and helped with the designs.

Bethany said: “These benches will be placed around our community in the hope that they encourage people to sit, chat and listen.”

The family say they want to make it easier for local people to access mental health support.

Currently people have to travel to Perth and Dundee for appointments and there are long waiting lists for treatment.

The Keep Talking for Jordan Christmas fair will go ahead in the Angus Hotel, Blairgowrie, this Sunday, from noon to 4pm.

• A number of organisations can offer support with mental health. They include the Samaritans, who can be reached on 116 123 for free, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.