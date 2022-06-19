Hopes ‘happy to chat’ bench trail in memory of Blairgowrie teen will tackle mental health stigma

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Hopes ‘happy to chat’ bench trail in memory of Blairgowrie teen will tackle mental health stigma

By James Simpson
June 19 2022, 7.52am Updated: June 19 2022, 9.49am
A bench trail will be launched in Blairgowrie in memory of Jordan Hart.
A bench trail will be launched in Blairgowrie in memory of Jordan Hart.

A trail of benches in memory of a Blairgowrie teenager will create safe spaces for people to open up to each other, it is hoped.

The Happy to Chat trail will be launched next month, to honour Jordan Hart, who committed suicide in 2020 at just 16 years old.

Since the death of the former Blairgowrie High School pupil, his family have been working to share his story to raise awareness of mental health issues and create a legacy for Jordan.

Jordan Hart.

The Happy to Chat benches will span three trails of 50 uniquely designed benches across Blairgowrie, Rattray and the Cateran Trail.

It was initially supposed to be much smaller but after a wave of support from the Blairgowrie community and mental health charities, the trail was expanded.

Speaking to The Courier, Jordan’s sister Bethany, 21, said the Happy to Chat Bench Trail will launch next month.

Sit, chat and listen in memory of Jordan Hart

Bethany said: “These benches will be placed around our community in the hope that they encourage people to sit, chat and listen.

“The response we’ve had has been absolutely phenomenal.

“My mum, Susan, started a challenge in Jordan’s name to keep him living through us.

“She walked five kilometres every day for six months.

“Jordan was really sporty and my mum knew she wanted to do something with that in mind.”

‘We wanted to do something bigger’

Last year, a 24-hour “walkathon” was held in Jordan’s memory, raising £10,000 for mental health groups.

It was the amazing response which inspired the family to launch their trail.

This year, the second Wellmeadow Walkathon will be held on July 23, the same day as the bench trail is launched.

Bethany said: “Given the incredible turnout we knew we wanted to do something bigger in Jordan’s memory.

“What has happened though has far exceeded our expectations.

“Without the support of the groups the bench trail wouldn’t be possible.”

Sam Stewart and Bethany Hart on one of the benches, which is yet to be decorated.
Sam Stewart and Bethany Hart on one of the benches, which is yet to be decorated.

Sam Stewart, community engagement coordinator for Proactive Communities in  Blairgowrie and Rattray, said the community rallied together to support the Hart family after their loss.

She said: “We’ve had 42 groups helping to design the benches and get this trail off the ground.

“The Wellmeadow Walkathon raised almost £10,000 last year and that will be taking place on the same day we unveil the trail.

Participant in last year’s Wellmeadow Walkathon.
Walkers putting their best foot forward during Jordan’s Challenge.

“What struck me was how the community rallied during the walkathon last year.

“There was a solidarity that we had to end the stigma surrounding mental health.

“Proceeds from the walkathon will go towards the maintenance of the benches and also to create a mental health hub in town.”

‘Message for change’

Sam hopes the trail, and eventually a hub, will allow people to access mental health support locally.

She said: “One of the issues we have as a community is people are offered support after a waiting list for mental health services.

“They are told they need to travel to Perth or Dundee and if you’re struggling as it is people don’t travel to these appointments.

“As part of the fundraising efforts we wanted to fund free space so these services can come to the people.

“It’s a huge project and we want it to be a message for change.

“While on the trail people can find out about Jordan’s story.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]