Motherwell 3-3 Dundee: Player ratings and key man as agonising late strike denies Dee fine win at Fir Park

Conor Wilkinson’s last-gasp strike denied Dundee a fine victory at frozen Motherwell.

The agonising finish in the eighth minute of added time saw the Dark Blues gutted to leave with just a point after a six-goal thriller at Fir Park.

That was after an impressive away display from Tony Docherty’s side against a Motherwell side who played the final 20 minutes with 10 men.

Dundee came from behind in the first half after Mika Biereth’s fine opener on six minutes with Lyall Cameron’s header and Owen Beck’s strike giving them a deserved lead at the break.

The home side came back strongly in the second period with Bevis Mugabi nodding in for 2-2 before a VAR intervention saw Harry Paton sent off.

The Dark Blues thought they had sown up all three points thanks to Zach Robinson’s well-taken goal on 88 minutes.

Only to be denied as Wilkinson popped up with 97 minutes on the clock for 3-3.

First half

Tony Docherty showed confidence in the side that lost narrowly to Hibs by picking 10 of the 11 to start once again.

Missing was Ricki Lamie with the central defender unable to feature against his parent club. In for him was Aaron Donnelly while Josh Mulligan returned to the bench.

Charlie Reilly picked up a knock in midweek and missed out.

But things got off to the worst possible start for the Dark Blues as they failed to clear a Motherwell attack and the ball fell to Mika Biereth after six minutes.

The Arsenal loanee made no mistake with a fierce effort that flew past Trevor Carson and in off the post.

Dundee, though, responded well and began to dominate possession. The Dark Blues were knocking it about confidently but without finding a way through the home defence.

That was until Donnelly knocked a cleared corner back into the area for Cameron to knock in at the far post – his second goal of the season and second header to equalise against Motherwell.

They weren’t finished there, though, as a move down the right flank saw Zak Rudden cut the ball back from wide to find Beck inside the six-yard box.

And the star wing-back made no mistake, taking his time with a touch and turn before firing in a second goal in two games.

Motherwell were on the ropes as Dundee looked for more but the Dark Blues had to settle for a 2-1 lead after a super display.

Second half

The Steelmen came out after the break with renewed vigour and were inches away from making it 2-2 on 56 minutes.

Nice play found Jon Obika through on goal only to fire wide of the far post from the angle.

They did get their equaliser on 68 minutes as Mugabi rose highest to nod home a wicked delivery from Blair Spittal.

There was a lengthy VAR check for a foul but the goal stood. Swiftly VAR brought fury from the home support when Harry Paton saw red thanks to the video referee’s intervention.

A foul in midfield on Luke McCowan initially brought a yellow card from referee Iain Snedden but a look at the monitor saw the official change his mind and brandish the red.

Time was running out as Dundee searched for the winner against 10 men. Mulligan made his return from the bench but fired a great chance over within seconds of coming on.

Robinson also came on with four minutes left but he made no mistake when his chance came around. The striker showed great composure to take a calm touch in the Motherwell area before calmly slotting the ball home to send the away fans wild.

However, there was still a twist to come.

After seven minutes of added time, Conor Wilkinson broke into the area and smashed in a last-gasp equaliser to deny Dundee a fine win.

Star Man: Lyall Cameron

There were a few to choose from in this – the usual suspects of Luke McCowan and Owen Beck were excellent once more.

But Cameron just edges it. Impressive on the ball and grabbed that all-important equaliser.

He even finished his match as right wing-back. The youngster is looking the part in the top flight.

Player Ratings

Motherwell: Kelly, O’Donnell (Gent 70), Mugabi, Spittal, Obika (Bair 70), Paton, Casey, Blaney, Spencer, Biereth (Shaw 86), Butcher (Wilkinson 61).

Subs not used: Oxborough, Zdravkovski, Wells, L Ross, M Ross.

Dundee FC: Carson 6, Donnelly 6, Shaughnessy 6, Portales 7, McGhee 6 (Tiffoney 81), Beck 8, Boateng 8, McCowan 8, Cameron 8 (Mulligan 86), Bakayoko 7, Rudden 7 (Robinson 86).

Subs not used: Legzdins, Kerr, Ashcroft, Robertson, Howley, Sylla.

Referee: Iain Snedden

Attendance: 4,259 (706 away)