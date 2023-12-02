Charlie Reilly determined to live Dundee dream as he opens up on struggles to get back into full-time football

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Charlie Reilly determined to live Dundee dream as he opens up on struggles to get back into full-time football

The winger is keen for more chances in dark blue after impressing from the bench last week.

By George Cran
Charlie Reilly arrives with the Dundee team at McDiarmid Park. Image: Shutterstock/David Young
Charlie Reilly arrives with the Dundee team at McDiarmid Park. Image: Shutterstock/David Young

Charlie Reilly can’t wait for his Dundee dream to get going in earnest.

The exciting prospect made the big jump from League Two into the Premiership over the summer but has struggled to make a first-team impact.

That’s largely been down to injury and his substitute appearance last week against Hibs gave a glimpse of what could be to come for the attacker.

Just his third appearance of the season – all from the bench – saw a winger with ability to dribble past players and make things happen.

That culminated in a run past three Hibs defenders before finding Owen Beck to eventually finish at the second time of asking.

‘Determined’

It was telling that Reilly was manager Tony Docherty’s first choice to bring on with his team chasing goals and the Dens boss spoke highly of the 21-year-old’s recent form in training.

And the Albion Rovers man is keen to show more of that on the pitch.

“It was good to get more minutes as I have not played as much as I would have liked or hoped for because of the injuries I have had,” Reilly said.

“I have been here five months and I have only played in three games. I’ve had wee niggles in my calf and hamstrings but I am determined that is not going to hold me back.

“I have been part-time for the past two years and I am coming into a full-time club in the Premiership.

Reilly in action for Albion Rovers before joining Dundee FC. Image: SNS

“You cannot get any harder than that, going from League Two in Scotland to the top division.

“I was used to training twice a week and now it’s five or six times a week.

“It is hard. Your body is not used to it. So coming here it has been tough.

“I need to keep going now and try to get into the starting XI.”

Getting released and finding the way back

Reilly is hoping to get another nod from his manager this afternoon when Dundee travel to Motherwell.

It will be his first trip to Fir Park as a senior pro.

This time last year, Reilly and Albion Rovers had just been knocked out of the Scottish Cup by Stirling University and were gearing up for a trip to Forfar.

Quite a change in the space of 12 months.

Reilly as a youngster at Hamilton. Image: SNS.

But it’s a change he always believed was possible despite first being released by Hamilton and then leaving Partick Thistle to join League Two Albion Rovers.

“It wasn’t a nice feeling getting let go from a club I had been at for 10 years,” Reilly said of leaving Accies.

“It came to lockdown and it was the worst time for everybody. A lot of boys like myself aged 18 or 19 were let go because of finances.

“I went to Partick but it didn’t work out and then I went to Albion Rovers.

“Brian Reid signed me and gave me two years of men’s football to show what I can do.

“Thankfully, last year it worked out really well scoring all those goals and assists.

Former Partick Thistle midfielder Charlie Reilly celebrates with the League One trophy and winner's medal.
Reilly was part of the Partick Thistle squad that won League One. Image: SNS.

“League Two is all nitty gritty but that’s where you learn – people are really fighting for three points on a Saturday.

“That’s where I learned my trade as a footballer and I will always be thankful for that.

“I had to drop down to find my way back up again.

“That’s what I’ve done. I would do it all again if that’s what it takes.”

‘Living the dream’

What is has taken, though, is also going above and beyond just his two day’s training a week in League Two.

Reilly chose not to get work outside of football so he could focus fully on trying to get back into the full-time game.

Charlie Reilly takes on Hibs. Image: SNS
Charlie Reilly takes on Hibs for Dundee FC. Image: SNS

His move to Dundee is thanks to that work ethic – now he wants to make the most of the opportunity.

“I would train Tuesday and Thursday with Albion and then Monday and Wednesday I would do my own stuff, running and going to the gym,” Reilly said.

“I never really saw the opportunity to get a job as I always had the dream to get back full-time and thankfully I have done that.

“It is nice to think that last year I was only training twice a week and now I am coming in every day to a massive club like Dundee.

“I love it and I am living everybody’s dream. I’ve wanted to be a footballer since I could take my first steps – that’s all I wanted to do.

“I am doing it now and I am thankful for that.”

More from Dundee FC

Nervous Dundee United players watch as the Tangerines lose on penalties against Dundee United
JIM SPENCE: The Championship traits Dundee United must show fans they still possess after…
Dundee star Owen Beck. Image: SNS/Ross Parker
3 injury worries for Dundee ahead of Motherwell trip as Tony Docherty challenges Dark…
Luke McCowan celebrates against Hearts. Image: SNS
Luke McCowan excelling in new Dundee role as moment Tony Docherty thought 'he's got…
Dundee attacker Charlie Reilly. Image: SNS
Dundee boss Tony Docherty opens up on Charlie Reilly potential after showing 'real spark'…
Ricki Lamie
Dundee loanee Ricki Lamie on prospect of making move from Motherwell permanent
Josh Mulligan takes on Dumbarton
Josh Mulligan steps up Dundee return as senior pros help reserves hit 4 past…
Luke McCowan is denied by David Marshall. Image: SNS/Ross Parker
Dundee are proving they belong in the Premiership says boss Tony Docherty as he…
Josh Mulligan takes on Dumbarton. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Dundee team news: 2 strikers miss training as Tony Docherty gives Josh Mulligan update
Referee David Munro goes to the VAR monitor. Image: SNS
LEE WILKIE: Dundee's VAR anger is no surprise - but don't point the finger…
Dundee star Owen Beck. Image: SNS/Ross Parker
Dundee star Owen Beck opens up on first goal, love for Dee fans and…

Conversation