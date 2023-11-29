Dundee boss Tony Docherty opens up on Charlie Reilly potential after showing ‘real spark’ against Hibs

Belief is all that is standing in the way of Charlie Reilly becoming a real asset for Dundee this season.

That’s the view of his manager Tony Docherty after the attacker made a strong impact off the bench against Hibs on Saturday.

Only his third appearance since making the leap from League Two Albion Rovers in the summer, Reilly was Docherty’s first-choice replacement as he sought a way back into the contest.

More experienced attackers Scott Tiffoney and Zach Robinson would come later.

The Dundee boss was pleased with all three but praised Reilly for his driving run that led to Owen Beck’s goal late on.

And he says that’s just a hint at the ability to be unlocked.

“Charlie brought a real spark when he came on. We’ve been seeing that in training consistently,” the Dundee boss said.

“He’s a good player and he’s starting to get that belief in himself.

“I thought he and Scott Tiffoney made a real positive impact. Zach Robinson too.”

‘Blistering’

A third appearance for Dundee was also only Reilly’s third appearance above League One level.

Previously the 21-year-old has played eight times in the third tier for Airdrieonians and Partick Thistle, spending the vast majority of his playing time in League Two.

He became a star at that level last season, however, scoring 24 times in 43 matches and racking up assists for Albion Rovers despite their eventual relegation.

Reilly has, though, had to be patient this season.

Signed by Gary Bowyer last season, the attacker has had a new manager to impress and full-time training to get to grips with.

Docherty has been impressed by his quality behind the scenes but admits it has taken Reilly some time to adapt to Premiership standard.

Now he’s keen to see the 21-year-old kick on.

“It’s taken Charlie a while to get used to the training, to get used to the demands we have in our training week,” Docherty explained.

“He’s not been used to that before.

“Probably the same with Scott Tiffoney, unfortunately he’s picked up a few injuries.

“It does take a wee bit of adaptation in terms of the way we train and the intensity we play at.

“To play at that intensity, you have to train at that intensity.

“Sometimes it takes boys a while to get up to that level.

“You can see Charlie is getting there. He looked really confident when he came on (against Hibs).

“He has blistering pace and is a brilliant finisher. We see it in training.

“He’s just a good footballer but he’s also getting that belief in himself.

“If he keeps going, there’s nothing to stop him.”