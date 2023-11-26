3 Dundee talking points from Hibs defeat – off-colour Dark Blues, Owen Beck and officials

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
3 Dundee talking points from Hibs defeat – off-colour Dark Blues, Owen Beck and officials

The Dee were beaten 2-1 at home but what can we take from the contest?

Owen Beck scored his first Dundee goal. Image: Shutterstock/David Young
By George Cran

Dundee fans at Dens Park saw a rare thing on Saturday – a home defeat under Tony Docherty.

The 2-1 reverse against Hibs was just the second on home turf since the manager’s arrival in the summer.

It was also the third match after an international break and the third time they’ve failed to win, following a 3-0 defeat at Celtic and a scoreless draw with Ross County.

This one was a mixed bag for the Dee – second best for a large section of the game but also creating enough chances to get something.

Courier Sport was there to pick out the key talking points.

Off-colour Dark Blues

The opening period of the game was all Hibs.

Their style is possession based, Dundee’s is the opposite – before this game the Dark Blues had kept the least possession in the division and made the least amount of passes.

They tried to pounce on errors at the back from the visiting defence but, when Hibs played their way through, Jair Tavares made the difference with the opening goal.

Hibs were good money for that lead and the Dark Blues looked slightly off it.

That feeling probably stems from the levels they’ve reached in recent weeks.

The standard has been set across the board and, as a team, they fell a little short.

Owen Beck and Luke McCowan were impressive but there were a few not quite on their game. Amadou Bakayoko and Antonio Portales have certainly played better of late.

And the second goal will rankle, too. Only the second they’ve conceded from a set-piece in the Premiership, it was incredibly simple – good ball in from Joe Newell, Lewis Miller gets above Jordan McGhee and it’s in the net.

Lewis Miller puts Hibs 2-0 ahead of Dundee FC. Image: Shutterstock/David Young
However, despite the slightly below-par performance, Hibs had to rely on some fantastic goalkeeping from David Marshall.

He denied McCowan twice in the first half and then a third time late on. Bakayoko had a chance deflect into the keeper’s arms and it took Beck two goes to get it past the Scotland hero.

So there are positives to take but this was a clear example for the Dundee squad – if everyone isn’t on their game and you’re up against a good team, points are going to be very hard to come by.

Owen Beck

Owen Beck grabbed his first Dundee FC goal. Image: Shutterstock/David Young
Dundee loanee Beck has been outstanding since he arrived from Liverpool.

Once more, he impressed in dark blue. Defensively sound, Beck loves a tackle, loves an interception, loves setting goals up and doesn’t mind a yellow card.

What he was missing was a goal. The closest he’d come was against Hibs back in September when, that man, Marshall denied Beck a certain winner late on.

Finally, though, the goal came for Beck.

Huge credit goes to substitute Charlie Reilly for his weaving run from the right flank that found Beck in space on the left.

Smashed goalwards, Beck was quickest to the rebound and found the corner with the next one.

A key man, the left wing-back is going from strength to strength.

Officials

Don Robertson sends off Lewis Miller after fouling Dundee FC's Owen Beck. Image: Shutterstock/David Young
VAR hasn’t been kind to Dundee this season, just ask the Independent Review Panel. And Tony Docherty made clear his feelings about it, going for sarcasm in his post-match comments.

But the Dark Blues can consider themselves fortunate not to fall foul of referee Don Robertson and/or VAR.

Bakayoko upended Miller in the area at 0-0 but appeals were waved away. At the time it looked a risky challenge and the video backed up that the striker got away with one.

Miller, too, was unfortunate to earn a first-half yellow for a late bump into Beck but can have no complaints about his second one, fouling Beck once more as the Dundee man burst into the area.

Rocky Bushiri wiped out Beck as well with the defender on a storming run but a yellow card was the right call with defenders covering.

A mixed bag for the officials as well on the big calls but nothing to add to Dundee’s two big reasons to feel hard done by this season.

