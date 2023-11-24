Panel finds only 3 VAR errors in Premiership – but TWO cost Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Panel finds only 3 VAR errors in Premiership – but TWO cost Dundee

A red card and a disallowed goal were deemed to have been wrong decisions.

By Eric Nicolson
Josh Mulligan is shown a red card by referee David Munro. Image: SNS

Only three decisions have been deemed incorrect by the VAR Independent Review Panel (IRP) following the first round of Scottish Premiership fixtures – and TWO of them cost Dundee.

The panel has claimed that a red card handed to Dark Blues’ midfielder Josh Mulligan in a match against Kilmarnock and the Dens Park side’s disallowed goal against Livingston were both officiating errors.

Dundee’s Josh Mulligan was sent off for a challenge on Kilmarnock’s Daniel Armstrong. Image: SNS.

Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski’s so-called double-hit penalty against St Mirren completed the mistake hat-trick.

There have been 407 VAR checks since the start of the season, 24 of which led to on-field reviews.

The IRP was set up ahead of the start of the season, the first full campaign with the video technology in place.

The panel of former players, managers and coaches is guided by experts on the Laws of the Game and gives an analysis of interventions and non-interventions from VAR.

The 12 Premiership clubs held a meeting with the Scottish FA’s referees department on Thursday to review the performance of VAR during the opening round of fixtures.

Audio of conversations between match officials and the VAR control room was relayed to the club representatives and explanations were given over how some key match incidents were dealt with.

Mulligan was sent off for a challenge on Danny Armstrong in Dundee’s 2-2 draw with Kilmarnock on September 23.

Video assistant referee Euan Anderson asked David Munro to review the incident but the referee stuck by his original decision.

‘Never a red’

Dundee boss Tony Docherty said after the game: “I thought it was never a red card and I said that to the referee.

“Yes, it was a foul and a booking. It’s about consistency – if that’s the decision for that tackle then there should have been seven or eight red cards.”

Dundee subsequently failed to overturn the red card following an appeal.

The IRP also felt Dundee were on the receiving end of an injustice when Amadou Bakayoko had a goal disallowed in a 2-0 win at Livingston on October 28.

Referee Willie Collum ruled the goal out after reviewing footage, deciding at least one offside Dundee player was interfering with play.

