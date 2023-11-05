Dundee’s Amadou Bakayoko out to right wrongs against Livingston after VAR robbed star of stunning strike

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee’s Amadou Bakayoko out to right wrongs against Livingston after VAR robbed star of stunning strike

The hit man admits to being baffled by the decision to chalk off his goal last weekend.

By Neil Robertson
Amadou Bakayoko celebrates after scoring at Livingston, only for his goal to be ruled out. Image: SNS
Amadou Bakayoko is determined to right wrongs against Livingston.

The Dundee striker had what he insists was a perfectly good goal chalked off last Saturday against the same opponents at Almondvale.

Bakayoko’s celebrations after his stunning strike were cut short when VAR ruled that two of his team-mates were offside and had obstructed the sightline of goalie Shamal George, a decision rubber-stamped by referee Willie Collum.

Dundee bounced back to win the game thanks to a Joe Shaughnessy double, however, Bakayoko admits he still harbours a deep sense of injustice over his disallowed goal.

The Sierra Leone international said: “Yes, definitely. Looking back, it is baffling how it wasn’t a goal. The VAR has come in and made the decision.

“Thankfully we got the three points and we just need to move on.

“Hopefully, we can go and do that again and I can contribute once more.”

And Bakayoko admitted having that goal chalked off last week has made him even more determined to score and win tomorrow, adding: “Yeah, definitely. I’ve had a few setbacks but I am a team player and as long as we get the results, that is the most important thing.”

Dundee’s win over Livi last week was followed by a 5-0 hammering from Rangers on Wednesday night.

Kick off at Dens was delayed for 45 minutes because the Rangers team bus had been stuck in traffic.

Then shortly after the game began, the away fans set off a mass of flares that resulted in the teams having to head back down the tunnel.

The match finally restarted and was played to a conclusion but Bakayoko admitted all the disruption had affected the Dundee players.

Owen Beck chases down Rangers’ Ryan Jack as Gers fans light up the Bob Shankly Stand. Image: SNS

The on-loan Forest Green striker said: “A lot went on. The game wasn’t the way we wanted to approach it.

“We just need to brush it out and start again.

“You don’t want to make excuses but the delays meant our preparations went out the window a bit.

“Having to start the game and come back in was difficult. We were holding our own but collapsed in the second half, which was disappointing.”

Bakayoko also admitted that Dundee probably showed Rangers too much respect on the night.

The 27-year-old added: “It looked like it when you saw the game back. It was a very bizarre day.

“We need to put it aside and come back a lot stronger.

“The gaffer here has shown belief in me and I want to pay him back with a lot of good performances and wins.”

Dundee will be without midfielder Josh Mulligan who had a hernia op on Tuesday but striker Zach Robinson is fit to return to the squad.

Conversation