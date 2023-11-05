Dundee’s Amadou Bakayoko out to right wrongs against Livingston after VAR robbed star of stunning strike

Amadou Bakayoko is determined to right wrongs against Livingston.

The Dundee striker had what he insists was a perfectly good goal chalked off last Saturday against the same opponents at Almondvale.

Bakayoko’s celebrations after his stunning strike were cut short when VAR ruled that two of his team-mates were offside and had obstructed the sightline of goalie Shamal George, a decision rubber-stamped by referee Willie Collum.

Dundee bounced back to win the game thanks to a Joe Shaughnessy double, however, Bakayoko admits he still harbours a deep sense of injustice over his disallowed goal.

The Sierra Leone international said: “Yes, definitely. Looking back, it is baffling how it wasn’t a goal. The VAR has come in and made the decision.

“Thankfully we got the three points and we just need to move on.

“Hopefully, we can go and do that again and I can contribute once more.”

And Bakayoko admitted having that goal chalked off last week has made him even more determined to score and win tomorrow, adding: “Yeah, definitely. I’ve had a few setbacks but I am a team player and as long as we get the results, that is the most important thing.”

Dundee’s win over Livi last week was followed by a 5-0 hammering from Rangers on Wednesday night.

Kick off at Dens was delayed for 45 minutes because the Rangers team bus had been stuck in traffic.

Then shortly after the game began, the away fans set off a mass of flares that resulted in the teams having to head back down the tunnel.

The match finally restarted and was played to a conclusion but Bakayoko admitted all the disruption had affected the Dundee players.

The on-loan Forest Green striker said: “A lot went on. The game wasn’t the way we wanted to approach it.

“We just need to brush it out and start again.

“You don’t want to make excuses but the delays meant our preparations went out the window a bit.

“Having to start the game and come back in was difficult. We were holding our own but collapsed in the second half, which was disappointing.”

Bakayoko also admitted that Dundee probably showed Rangers too much respect on the night.

The 27-year-old added: “It looked like it when you saw the game back. It was a very bizarre day.

“We need to put it aside and come back a lot stronger.

“The gaffer here has shown belief in me and I want to pay him back with a lot of good performances and wins.”

Dundee will be without midfielder Josh Mulligan who had a hernia op on Tuesday but striker Zach Robinson is fit to return to the squad.