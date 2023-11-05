Prison has ‘done no good’ for ranting racist shoplifter, Dundee court told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Prison has 'done no good' for ranting racist shoplifter, Dundee court told

Lynsey Sloan abused staff members when they caught him stealing in Murraygate.

By Paul Malik
Sloan racially abused worker in Home Choice.
Sloan racially abused worker in Home Choice.

A racist ranter with a “formidable” record said prison had been “no help to him” after he abused a shop staff member in the city centre.

Lynsey Sloan, 42, admitted calling a shop keeper a “black b*****d” in a disgusting tirade in October at hardware store Home Choice, on Murraygate.

He had been spotted by two staff members who recognised Sloan as a shoplifter.

When they approached him, after watching him stuff items from a shelf into a bag, he began to get aggressive, Dundee Sheriff Court heard.

Despite “meeting the threshold for custody”, Sloan avoided prison after a sheriff heard he had repeatedly been before but it had done “no good”.

Racist outburst

Depute fiscal Lana Norrie told the court: “At around 11am on October 9, the witnesses were within the Home Choice store on duty.

“The shop was busy at the time, there were customers in the store.

“The accused entered the store and was recognised by the witnesses.

“He was observed to be taking things from a display drawer.

“He placed the items in a carrier bag.

“He was challenged by staff and at this point the accused became aggressive and abusive.

“He did let the staff look in the bag.

Murraygate, Dundee
Sloan’s outburst continued as he was escorted from the Murraygate shop. Image: DC Thomson.

“He challenged the staff to a fight before calling one of the men a ‘black b*****d’.

“He said ‘I’ll see you outside’ and made a reference to knowing what car belonged to the staff member.

“He told that staff member his ‘friend’ would find him and assault him.

“Two police officers were on patrol on Murraygate and a member of the public made them aware of the incident.

“They went to the store and escorted the accused out.

“He continued to shout ‘he is a black b*****d’.

“The accused was immediately arrested.”

Prison has ‘done no good’

Sloan admitted behaving in a threatening and abusive manner, aggravated by racial prejudice.

Defence solicitor Douglas McConnell, in mitigation for Sloan, said: “He has a formidable record.

“He cannot get away from his actions that day.

“His conduct was very far away from the conduct people working in shops deserve.

“He has been in and out of prison but it has no effect on him.

“Custody has done no good, so far.”

Sentencing Sloan, of Hilltown Court, to 14 months supervision and a six-month restriction of liberty order, Sheriff John Rafferty said: “Not one word of apology or regret has been said in his report.

“I find it difficult to understand someone who would behave in that manner towards another human being.”

