Abertay University teams up with international researchers to investigate sport corruption

Abertay University has teamed up with researchers in Australia to launch a comprehensive study into corruption in sport.

Professors at Abertay are collaborating with Western Sydney University to analyse the extent of match fixing across the globe.

Their research hopes to uncover which governing bodies are performing most effectively in investigating match fixing in their sports.

It will also examine emerging trends and tactics used by criminals to target players at all levels.

Led by Abertay’s Professor of Duty of Care in Sport, David Lavallee and Western Sydney’s Dr Neil Hall, the research follows on from work undertaken by Abertay to create a ‘sports corruption barometer tool’.

A collaboration with Interpol, the barometer provides an annual analysis of the latest trends and patterns of criminal activity in sport.

And it’s hoped Abertay’s latest research will help “protect the integrity of sport”

Professor Lavallee said: “Sport is under attack from a range of corrupting forces, such as doping, gambling and match fixing and these issues are threatening sport globally.

“Match fixing and corruption are issues that can infiltrate any level of sport from the Olympics all the way down to grassroots.

“To protect the integrity of the sports we love, governing bodies must address this matter head on and send a clear message that anyone engaging in this type of criminal activity has no place in the sector

“By working in collaboration with international research partners like Western Sydney who are committed to investigating this issue we can share our expertise, insights and information and support organisations to improve their operations.”

Dr Hall, a senior lecturer in social work at Western Sydney who has recently been on sabbatical at Abertay added: “It is exciting to be collaborating with world leaders in this knowledge area.

“The value of analysing and reporting these issues has significant benefit for all parties involved in sport: the governing bodies and administrators, players and coaches, fans and those people whose lives are harmed as a result of gambling losses.”