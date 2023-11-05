Abertay University teams up with international researchers to investigate sport corruption

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Abertay University teams up with international researchers to investigate sport corruption

Professors at Abertay are collaborating with Western Sydney University to analyse extent of match fixing in the sporting world.

By Laura Devlin
Dr Neil Hall from Western Sydney University and and Professor David Lavallee of Abertay University. Image: Abertay University.
Dr Neil Hall from Western Sydney University and and Professor David Lavallee of Abertay University. Image: Abertay University.

Abertay University has teamed up with researchers in Australia to launch a comprehensive study into corruption in sport.

Professors at Abertay are collaborating with Western Sydney University to analyse the extent of match fixing across the globe.

Their research hopes to uncover which governing bodies are performing most effectively in investigating match fixing in their sports.

It will also examine emerging trends and tactics used by criminals to target players at all levels.

Led by Abertay’s Professor of Duty of Care in Sport, David Lavallee and Western Sydney’s Dr Neil Hall, the research follows on from work undertaken by Abertay to create a ‘sports corruption barometer tool’.

A collaboration with Interpol, the barometer provides an annual analysis of the latest trends and patterns of criminal activity in sport.

The information provided in the sports corruption barometer tool. Image: Abertay University.

And it’s hoped Abertay’s latest research will help “protect the integrity of sport”

Professor Lavallee said: “Sport is under attack from a range of corrupting forces, such as doping, gambling and match fixing and these issues are threatening sport globally.

“Match fixing and corruption are issues that can infiltrate any level of sport from the Olympics all the way down to grassroots.

“To protect the integrity of the sports we love, governing bodies must address this matter head on and send a clear message that anyone engaging in this type of criminal activity has no place in the sector

“By working in collaboration with international research partners like Western Sydney who are committed to investigating this issue we can share our expertise, insights and information and support organisations to improve their operations.”

Dr Neil Hall and and Professor David Lavallee will examine tactics used by criminals to target players at all levels. Image: Abertay University.

Dr Hall, a senior lecturer in social work at Western Sydney who has recently been on sabbatical at Abertay added: “It is exciting to be collaborating with world leaders in this knowledge area.

“The value of analysing and reporting these issues has significant benefit for all parties involved in sport: the governing bodies and administrators, players and coaches, fans and those people whose lives are harmed as a result of gambling losses.”

More from Dundee

Dr Neil Hall from Western Sydney University and and Professor David Lavallee of Abertay University. Image: Abertay University.
Prison has 'done no good' for ranting racist shoplifter, Dundee court told
Dr Neil Hall from Western Sydney University and and Professor David Lavallee of Abertay University. Image: Abertay University.
Stan Urban exclusive: The Voice sensation from Dundee on stunning TV moment and life…
Dura Street, Dundee
Probe as man found unresponsive near Dundee supermarket
The match was paused due to flares being lit
Investigation launched after alleged sexual assault on 13-year-old at Dens Park
Dr Neil Hall from Western Sydney University and and Professor David Lavallee of Abertay University. Image: Abertay University.
Dundee piano wizard out to impress judges on The Voice
Amanda Deasley with her dog, Coco, who was attacked by an XL Bully dog in 2021.
XL Bully ban: 'I'm a wreck', says Dundee woman traumatised by attack
A Loganair flight from London landing at Dundee Airport.
Concerns over Dundee passengers at Heathrow after Loganair cancellation
2
Unison school staff striking in Dundee.
Tayside and Fife school strikes suspended as Unison considers new deal
Dundee DJ Hannah Laing to donate decks to charity
Dundee DJ Hannah Laing auctioning off set of decks after selling out two Caird…
Police and an ambulance beside the Keiller Centre., Dundee.
Man taken to Ninewells after police called to Dundee city centre

Conversation