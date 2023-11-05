Controversial roadworks on A9 near Dunkeld to resume until Christmas

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Controversial roadworks on A9 near Dunkeld to resume until Christmas

SGN is still facing calls to postpone the works after drivers faced huge delays.

By Ellidh Aitken
The roadworks causing long delays on the A9 near Dunkeld. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Controversial roadworks on the A9 near Dunkeld are set to resume on Monday – lasting until the week before Christmas.

Drivers reported delays of up to three hours when the SGN project got under way last month.

It caused huge tailbacks for customers and staff heading to the Enchanted Forest event in Pitlochry.

SGN put a temporary halt to the work and removed the traffic lights earlier this week to minimise disruption for the final days of the event.

A9 Dunkeld roadworks to resume ‘first thing’ on Monday

But drivers are now being reminded that the project will resume “first thing” on Monday (November 6) – sparking fresh concerns of more misery for motorists.

The works will be paused from the week of December 18 until early January but then resume until late February.

SGN says the project to install a pipeline between Birnam and Logierait is essential.

A letter sent to residents on November 1 said: “Keeping our gas network safe and secure for all the communities we serve is a priority for us.

“One of our high-pressure pipelines which forms part of the country’s critical gas transportation infrastructure, and which runs close to the river Tay, is being affected by riverbank erosion.

Work will resume on the A9 from Monday morning. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

“Because of this, we need to decommission the section of the pipeline at risk and replace it with a new high-density plastic pipe which is 14km long and will run between Birnam and Logierait.

“Please be aware this gas infrastructure is essential for the safe and secure supply of gas to thousands of homes across the region, including to Aberfeldy, Birnam, Dunkeld, and Pitlochry.

“This is a complex, multi-million-pound engineering project which began construction in June 2023 with the building of a new transmission regulator station (TRS) in Birnam.”

MSP wants A9 Dunkeld roadworks paused ‘completely’

John Swinney, MSP for the area, is unhappy that the project is resuming – and plans to meet with SGN again to put his case across.

He told The Courier: “I was pleased that, following my interventions, SGN agreed to pause their roadworks for this coming weekend and has committed to re-assessing their overall roadworks strategy.

“I also note that SGN have confirmed that they will cease works from December 18 until the first week of January.

MSP John swinney
John Swinney. Image: Fraser Bremner/PA Wire

“However, I still maintain the view that the level of disruption being caused by these roadworks is untenable over an 18-week period.

“To that end, I believe it would be appropriate for SGN to pause their works completely until they formulate a less disruptive proposal.”

Fellow Perthshire MSP Murdo Fraser says there is a “high degree of scepticism” about whether measures to mitigate a build-up of traffic will be effective.

