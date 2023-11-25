Dundee boss Tony Docherty rues missed chances against Hibs as he addresses VAR panel controversy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee boss Tony Docherty rues missed chances against Hibs as he addresses VAR panel controversy

The Dark Blues fell to a 2-1 home defeat against Hibs despite a late flurry.

By George Cran
Dundee boss Tony Docherty. Image: SNS
Dundee boss Tony Docherty. Image: SNS

Tony Docherty says his disappointed Dundee side deserved a point from their home clash with Hibs.

After going 2-0 up through goals from Jair Tavares and Lewis Miller, the Edinburgh outfit were reduced to 10 men for the final half-hour.

Miller’s joy turned to despair as he earned a second yellow for a trip on Owen Beck.

Dundee pushed to get back into the game but could only manage one goal back, Beck netting with 85 minutes on the clock.

And Hibs managed to hold out for a 2-1 win.

Hibs celebrate the opening goal. Image: SNS
Hibs celebrate the opening goal. Image: SNS

“The spirit of the players is there for everyone to see. I think the punters are lucky to have a team to watch that will give absolutely everything,” Docherty said.

“I think we just ran out of time.

“We weren’t clinical enough. We had double the shots and double the shots on target than Hibs but you need to convert. David Marshall had a particularly good game.

“We did that in the last game and won 4-0.

“Today we fell short in that area but I can’t criticise those boys, they gave me everything and you saw the impact the subs gave off the bench – that typifies this squad.

“I’m disappointed not to come away with something because I think we should have.

“The two goals are preventable, that’s something we’ll do something about.”

Lewis Miller rises to make it 2-0. Image: SNS
Lewis Miller rises to make it 2-0. Image: SNS

He added: “The second (a Miller header from a corner) wasn’t like us and the lead-up play from the throw-in that led to the corner is not like us. That’s something we’ll need to pick the bones out of.

“Pleased with the spirit and mentality but disappointed not to pick up at least a point.”

Red for Rocky?

Docherty did, though, feel Hibs could have been reduced to 10 men sooner than Miller’s red card.

Beck was impressive once more for the Dee and drove through the middle of the Hibs defence, beating a couple of players.

His run, however, was ended unceremoniously by Rocky Bushiri, earning a yellow card. Docherty thought it should have been more.

“It was reckless, it was high and you see the speed Owen Beck is going at,” the Dundee boss added.

“I was worried for Owen, it could have been a bad injury.

“I suppose VAR looked at it and decided it was fair.

“It’s normally fair with us…”

VAR

Referee David Munro goes to the VAR monitor. Image: SNS
Referee David Munro goes to the VAR monitor at Dens on Saturday. Image: SNS

That referred to an Independent Review Panel finding Premiership officials to have made three errors with VAR this season.

Two of them affected Dundee with Josh Mulligan’s red card against Kilmarnock and Amadou Bakayoko’s disallowed goal at Livingston cited.

Asked about the panel’s findings, Docherty replied: “I’m disappointed. They got three wrong and two affect us.

“It’s how it impacts your season. In the Kilmarnock game we’re 1-0 up and lose him and then lose him for two games.

“There was also a perfectly good goal chopped off.

“But I believe things level out. I’m disappointed but we move on.”

Conversation