Accusation Highland cows near Stirling suffered in spring drought

A man has appeared in court accused of leaving a herd of Highland cows near Stirling to starve as they suffered through an “extended drought”.

David Cameron, 71, is said to have breached two sections of the Animal Health and Welfare Act by his treatment of the animals between April and June last year.

It is alleged that by act or omission he caused unnecessary suffering to 27 Highland cattle for which he was responsible at Broadleys Farm, Stirling.

The charge states he overstocked the field in which they were kept and failed to check the cattle regularly or provide supplementary feeding in a time of extended drought between April 21 and June 2 2023.

Grazing was said to have been “negligible” and this is said to have resulted in “chronic malnutrition”.

Cameron, of Snowdon Place, Stirling, is also alleged to have failed to ensure the animals’ needs were met by not keeping the males separate from the females.

At Stirling Sheriff Court, solicitor Virgil Crawford asked for more time to consult with his client.

Sheriff Keith O’Mahony continued the case without plea until March 8.

