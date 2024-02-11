Woman, 48, dies after taking unwell near Dundee city centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Woman, 48, dies after taking unwell near Dundee city centre

Members of the public tried to help at the scene on Saturday.

By James Simpson
Emergency services were called to Victoria Road, Dundee.
Emergency services were called to Victoria Road, Dundee.

A 48-year-old woman has died after taking unwell near bus shelters close to Dundee city centre.

Members of the public tried to help after a woman collapsed on Victoria Road on Saturday afternoon.

The incident – at the foot of the Hilltown – occurred just after 4pm, before emergency services arrived on the scene.

Police confirmed the woman was taken to Ninewells Hospital where she later died.

The incident occurred at the foot of the Hilltown.

Charmaine Thompson, 43, had been one of those who assisted before the arrival of paramedics.

Public battled to help woman

The early years practitioner said: “I’d been in the gym at the Wellgate Centre.

“As I was coming out the woman collapsed.

“We helped to get her off the road and I phoned an ambulance.

“Another woman began administering CPR alongside another person.

“Two ambulances attended a short while later.

“I was worried about the woman as she was taken away to hospital.

“I’m devastated to hear she died and my thoughts are with her family.

“I just wish we could have done more but those who helped done everything they could.”

Police Scotland said there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death.

A spokeswoman said: “Around 4.10pm on Saturday, February 10, 2024, police were called to a report of a woman having taken unwell in Victoria Road, Dundee.

“Emergency services attended and a 48-year-old woman was taken to Ninewells Hospital where she later died.

“There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”

