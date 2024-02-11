Woman, 48, dies after taking unwell near Dundee city centre

A 48-year-old woman has died after taking unwell near bus shelters close to Dundee city centre.

Members of the public tried to help after a woman collapsed on Victoria Road on Saturday afternoon.

The incident – at the foot of the Hilltown – occurred just after 4pm, before emergency services arrived on the scene.

Police confirmed the woman was taken to Ninewells Hospital where she later died.

Charmaine Thompson, 43, had been one of those who assisted before the arrival of paramedics.

Public battled to help woman

The early years practitioner said: “I’d been in the gym at the Wellgate Centre.

“As I was coming out the woman collapsed.

“We helped to get her off the road and I phoned an ambulance.

“Another woman began administering CPR alongside another person.

“Two ambulances attended a short while later.

“I was worried about the woman as she was taken away to hospital.

“I’m devastated to hear she died and my thoughts are with her family.

“I just wish we could have done more but those who helped done everything they could.”

Police Scotland said there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death.

A spokeswoman said: “Around 4.10pm on Saturday, February 10, 2024, police were called to a report of a woman having taken unwell in Victoria Road, Dundee.

“Emergency services attended and a 48-year-old woman was taken to Ninewells Hospital where she later died.

“There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”