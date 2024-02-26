KIRSTY STRICKLAND: Legal loophole must be closed to protect children from predators

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: Legal loophole must be closed to protect children from predators

"It should go without saying that sexually assaulting children is not a personality trait."

Marc Sherland had access to hundreds of children after changing his name from Douglas Hammond.
By Kirsty Strickland

It has been reported that a Scottish convicted paedophile exploited a name-change loophole and gained direct access to school children.

Until recently, Marc Sherland was the President of the World Burns Federation.

He was also the man in charge of an annual inter-school Burns competition.

When I saw the news at the weekend. I immediately recognised the name. A quick search through my emails confirmed that I spoke to him last December after my daughter performed spoken verse poetry at one of the Burns competitions.

At the time, there had been an issue with mis-communication when the prizes were awarded and my wee girl was a bit upset afterwards.

It was no big deal but I emailed the person in charge just to give him a heads up, so it could be avoided in future.

He was polite and helpful in his response. He said he remembered my daughter’s performance. He was one of the judges that she had performed in front of.

Now we know that Marc Sherland is actually former community worker Douglas Stuart Hammond. In 1991, he was convicted of the indecent assault of boys aged eight and 10.

The Sex Offenders’ Register wasn’t set up until 1997 and it is not retroactive, which means that Marc Sherland wasn’t placed on it. He was free to change his name and, in doing so, all but erase his criminal past and gain access to children.

In response to the reports at the weekend, Sherland claimed that he only changed his name because he wanted to use a less common name in his work as an author.

‘Assaulting children is not a personality trait’

When asked if he understood why parents would be concerned about somebody with his offending history working with children, Sherland said he did, but he thought that because of the time that had passed since his conviction and the change in his “personality’” since the offending took place, it wasn’t an issue.

It should go without saying that sexually assaulting children is not a personality trait.

Predatory men will abuse any loophole they can find to gain access to children.

Marc Sherland.

Sherland could have pursued any career that he wanted. Are we expected to believe that it is mere coincidence that he chose one which brought him into direct contact with hundreds of children every year?

Sex offenders should never be able to bypass safeguarding procedures by changing their identities.

Pauline McNeill, Scottish Labour’s justice spokeswoman said that action must be taken to “close the loophole of offenders who committed their crimes before the register was created going undetected”.

Questions must be asked about background checks

She is right. This case raises serious questions about the reliability of background checks for adults working with children.

As parents, we do all we can to keep our children safe. But they aren’t with us 24/7.

We put our trust in the systems and processes that have been set up to ensure that nobody with a history of harming children will get access to them through a school or club they attend.

We cannot rely on the honesty and integrity of convicted criminals to disclose their previous offences to the relevant authorities.

When it comes to something as significant as a full name change, this is a situation where we need more bureaucracy, more paperwork, more barriers – not less.

It is better to inconvenience some applicants and officials than it is to let even one predatory man slip through the net.

In response to the Marc Sherland case, the Scottish Government said the issue was for Disclosure Scotland to address.

In turn, Disclosure Scotland said that it doesn’t comment on individual cases. Let’s hope the next time either official body speaks about this case it is to explain exactly how they are going to prevent something like this happening again in the future.

