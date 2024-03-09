COURIER OPINION: Stagecoach must re-think plans to axe Perthshire bus services

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
COURIER OPINION: Stagecoach must re-think plans to axe Perthshire bus services

The bus company should shelve their proposals and the Scottish Government should do more to protect the services.

The Stagecoach X7 bus service is under threat.
By Sean O'Neil

Public transport is a lifeline for thousands of people in Perth and Kinross.

They rely on the bus service to take them to work, to school, to the doctors, to do their shopping and to socialise.

That is why Stagecoach must rethink and rollback their plans to decimate their timetables throughout the local authority.

The proposals put forward by the bus company to remove and reduce routes are nothing short of outrageous.

It would leave areas like the Carse of Gowrie without a commercial bus service.

Crowds at public meeting in St Madoes about Stagecoach bus cuts. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Thousands of people stranded along a 20-mile stretch of road connecting two of Scotland’s cities.

Communities from Highland Perthshire to Kinross will be left wondering how they are supposed to commute to their jobs or to a hospital appointment.

Councils cannot be held to ransom

Regular and reliable buses are an essential service, not a luxury.

What has become clear is that local authorities cannot continue to subsidise private operators to plug service shortfalls.

They also cannot be held to ransom.

Perth and Kinross Council currently gives Stagecoach £2.75 million a year to run night time and Sundays services.

That’s in addition to school transport contracts.

Those funds come from the people, the council tax payer.

They should not be asked to fork out twice – once to have the service and again to use it – to line the pockets of shareholders.

There is undoubtedly a wider conversation to be had on public transport models throughout the country and how they are financed.

Discussions needed on public transport

At last month’s budget meeting, Perth and Kinross councillors agreed to start looking at those different options.

But those solutions, if they are to be found, are a few years away at least. This is a problem for now.

The public consultation ends tomorrow, Sunday March 10.

The plans have been delayed by a month until May 27 after pressure from communities, councillors and The Courier.

Though the X7 is still set to be cut at the end of April.

That does not give the residents, the people of these communities, time to adjust their lives to cater for no longer being able to get to their jobs or to school.

Hundreds of people have turned up to public meetings this week to voice their concerns over the proposed changes.

Those concerns must be listened to.

John Swinney MSP addresses the crowds in St Madoes. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

If Stagecoach is not prepared to do what is right then the Scottish Government must get involved.

This is not an issue they can pass the buck or look the other way on.

Government must do more

Transport Scotland says the the issue is devolved to local authorities and they “encourage” the council and Stagecoach to find a solution.

That is not good enough, governments are elected to make the big calls when they need to.

If they can have their say on the world stage then they can intervene on talks with a local bus company.

There is no ‘except buses’ bracket after the Transport Secretary’s job title.

If these proposals come to fruition it will be a mammoth failure of the people of Perthshire.

All must be done to keep the wheels turning on these essential services.

Conversation