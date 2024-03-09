COURIER OPINION: Stagecoach must re-think plans to axe Perthshire bus services

Public transport is a lifeline for thousands of people in Perth and Kinross.

They rely on the bus service to take them to work, to school, to the doctors, to do their shopping and to socialise.

That is why Stagecoach must rethink and rollback their plans to decimate their timetables throughout the local authority.

The proposals put forward by the bus company to remove and reduce routes are nothing short of outrageous.

It would leave areas like the Carse of Gowrie without a commercial bus service.

Thousands of people stranded along a 20-mile stretch of road connecting two of Scotland’s cities.

Communities from Highland Perthshire to Kinross will be left wondering how they are supposed to commute to their jobs or to a hospital appointment.

Councils cannot be held to ransom

Regular and reliable buses are an essential service, not a luxury.

What has become clear is that local authorities cannot continue to subsidise private operators to plug service shortfalls.

They also cannot be held to ransom.

Perth and Kinross Council currently gives Stagecoach £2.75 million a year to run night time and Sundays services.

That’s in addition to school transport contracts.

Those funds come from the people, the council tax payer.

They should not be asked to fork out twice – once to have the service and again to use it – to line the pockets of shareholders.

There is undoubtedly a wider conversation to be had on public transport models throughout the country and how they are financed.

Discussions needed on public transport

At last month’s budget meeting, Perth and Kinross councillors agreed to start looking at those different options.

But those solutions, if they are to be found, are a few years away at least. This is a problem for now.

The public consultation ends tomorrow, Sunday March 10.

The plans have been delayed by a month until May 27 after pressure from communities, councillors and The Courier.

Though the X7 is still set to be cut at the end of April.

That does not give the residents, the people of these communities, time to adjust their lives to cater for no longer being able to get to their jobs or to school.

Hundreds of people have turned up to public meetings this week to voice their concerns over the proposed changes.

Those concerns must be listened to.

If Stagecoach is not prepared to do what is right then the Scottish Government must get involved.

This is not an issue they can pass the buck or look the other way on.

Government must do more

Transport Scotland says the the issue is devolved to local authorities and they “encourage” the council and Stagecoach to find a solution.

That is not good enough, governments are elected to make the big calls when they need to.

If they can have their say on the world stage then they can intervene on talks with a local bus company.

There is no ‘except buses’ bracket after the Transport Secretary’s job title.

If these proposals come to fruition it will be a mammoth failure of the people of Perthshire.

All must be done to keep the wheels turning on these essential services.