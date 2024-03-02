COURIER OPINION: NHS budget crisis risks the future of our health service

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
COURIER OPINION: NHS budget crisis risks the future of our health service

The Scottish Government needs to future-proof our health service and make sure hospitals like Perth Royal Infirmary remain open.

The Scottish Government must act urgently. Image: PA
By The Courier

For too many across Tayside and Fife, accessing proper healthcare has become near impossible amid an NHS budgeting crisis.

This week, one NHS Tayside whistleblower revealed how the SNP government’s spending plans could force the health board to consider the future of hospitals like Perth Royal Infirmary.

But that’s far from the first symptom of our struggling NHS.

Perth Royal Infirmary.

The Courier has long tracked how our local health boards are performing, and the numbers make for grim reading.

GP appointments are few and far between, A&E departments are increasingly strained and thousands are suffering in pain as they languish on never-ending waiting lists for surgery.

PRI closure would increase pressure

As the latest government budget looks set to force health boards into making tens of millions of pounds in savings, Scotland is at risk of becoming a medical backwater.

New SNP health secretary Neil Gray. Image: PA.

Access to decent healthcare will become more and more difficult.

Any decision to reduce or end services at PRI would be hugely unpopular – and only increase pressure on other hospitals in Tayside.

If it does become necessary, the blame will lie with the government – as opposed to the health service managers forced to make the decision.

Increased funding alone will not solve all the problems.

‘Workforce crisis’

Scotland is suffering what the British Medical Association describe as a “workforce crisis”.

Vacancies for crucial positions go unfilled for years, including in Fife where, for three years, not a single application was received for four GP roles.

Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy. Image: Kenny Smith

So, while the government must urgently look at how it funds the health service, just as important will be deciding how to staff it.

Where necessary, our world-leading universities should be used to train as many new health care professionals as are needed, allowing the next generation of carers to be waiting in the wings.

The UK Government must also allow for more flexibility in recruiting internationally, including reversing the decision to stop social care workers from brining their families to live in the UK.

We risk becoming a medical desert

If immediate changes are not made to the way the health system in this country is funded and future-proofed we run the very real danger of becoming a medical desert.

That is when regions do not have adequate access to health facilities to care for their population.

It would be without question a term fitted to a city like Perth being left without a hospital and the sprawling towns and villages reliant on Ninewells in Dundee.

Our NHS is undergoing death by a thousand cuts – if changes are not made soon there be nowhere left in Tayside or Fife to stitch it back up again.

