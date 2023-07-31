Four vacancies at Fife GP surgery unanswered for THREE years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Four vacancies at Fife GP surgery unanswered for THREE years

Medical practices across Scotland are struggling to attract doctors, including practices across Tayside and Fife.

By Justin Bowie
GP practices in Fife and Tayside are struggling to fill key posts.
A crisis-hit Fife GP practice with four vacant posts has not had a single application in the past three years despite being in desperate need of doctors.

Valleyfield Health Centre, near Dunfermline, has been forced to rely on temporary staff since 2020 as statistics laid bare recruitment woes within the NHS.

Last year just one doctor was working at the health centre, where just 15% of calls were answered over a three-month period.

NHS Fife was previously forced to step in and take over the GP practice as patients warned it would take a death before improvements were made.

Elsewhere in Fife, one medical centre in Methil has been able to fill a full-time post for six years despite the job being advertised annually.

Methilhaven Surgery’s contract was terminated last year by doctors working there as the health board again came in to fill the gap.

In Burntisland, there has not been one single application for a GP post at the Links Practice first advertised to doctors in 2021.

Fife Labour Councillor Graeme Downie. Image: Scottish Labour.

Fife Labour Councillor Graeme Downie, who has pushed for improvements at Valleyfield, told us: “The situation’s been fairly dire for a while now.

“People around the West Fife villages are really worried about the service they’re getting. There’s a lot of local concern.”

Medical practices across Scotland – particularly in more rural areas – have struggled to attract new GPs.

Data published earlier this year showed there were 13 fewer health centres open in Tayside and Fife last year compared to a decade before.

In Angus, the latest figures released revealed there are more than five posts in Brechin Health Centre which have not been filled despite being advertised several times.

NHS Tayside said the GP practice has now had vacancies for a number of years.

The Scottish Lib Dems, who obtained the data, said SNP ministers must tackle the recruitment crisis.

Fife Lib Dem MSP Willie Rennie. Image: PA

North East Fife MSP Willie Rennie said: “Years of SNP mismanagement and neglect of local health services has left millions unable to see their GP.

“That’s a huge issue, particularly in Fife, the North East and the Highlands where we are seeing so many GP roles unfilled.”

Dr Andrew Buist, Chair of the BMA Scotland trade union’s GP Committee, said more funding is needed to boost GP recruitment.

‘We need urgent investment’

He told us: “It is beyond doubt that we don’t have enough GPs in Scotland to meet demand. That’s true across many areas including Grampian and Highland.

“We need urgent investment to recruit and concerted action to retain GPs if we are to secure the future of general practice in Scotland into the future.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “We have already delivered a record number of GPs working in Scotland, with more per head than any other country in the UK.

“A £10,000 bursary is offered as an incentive to GPs to take up rural and other hard to fill vacancies.”

An NHS Tayside spokesperson said: “All boards across Scotland are facing a national shortage of GPs and NHS Tayside is no exception.

“However, we continue to take steps to recruit and retain GPs and look at different ways of delivering care in our communities.”

NHS Fife was contacted for comment.