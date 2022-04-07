‘Scandal’ as thousands of calls to Fife GP going unanswered

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

‘Scandal’ as thousands of calls to Fife GP going unanswered

By Alasdair Clark
April 7 2022, 4.47pm Updated: April 7 2022, 8.10pm
Council candidate Graeme Downie said the situation could put public health at risk.
Council candidate Graeme Downie said the situation could put public health at risk.

Thousands of patient calls to a West Fife GP practice are going unanswered every month in what NHS Fife describe as “unprecedented demand”.

Data from the health board shows Valleyfield Health Centre is failing to pick up most calls made to the practice.

Between January and March 2022, an average of only 13% of the 29,239 calls received were answered.

The situation has prompted calls for urgent action from local politicians, with one describing the situation as “scandalous”.

Graeme Downie, who is standing for West Fife and Coastal Villages during the local election in May, says that without urgent action people’s health could be affected.

The Scottish Labour politician says: “It is a scandal that people in the local community cannot even get through to Valleyfield GP surgery to speak to someone, never mind get an appointment.

‘Public health at risk’

“This is not the fault of hardworking practice staff or the doctors at the surgery who are doing their best in impossible circumstances.

“However, NHS Fife must take immediate action to get more staff and GPs into Valleyfield medical centre.”

Included in the missed calls are those not directed to reception and sent immediately to the “practice is busy” message or abandoned by the caller.

Thousands of calls to the practice are missed

Of the 6,502 calls which connected to reception, 39% went unanswered — a total of 3,724 calls.

As of January 1 this year there was one GP listed as working at the practice, according to Public Health Scotland figures, which has 4,126 patients registered.

Mr Downie adds: “Without urgent action, people’s health will be at greater risk, whilst more pressure is heaped on to services like NHS24 and A&E who are already over-stretched.

Dunfermline politicians demand action over unanswered calls

“This has been by far the single issue I have been told about during the local elections so far and if elected I want to campaign with local people and help them demand better and fairer access to their local GP services.”

Local MSP Shirley-Anne Sommerville says she has asked for an urgent meeting with Fife Health and Social Care Partnership, who manage the practice.

She told The Courier she has received a number of constituent complaints, and was told by NHS Fife that the problems are down to recruitment and sustainability pressures.

“While I fully appreciate the difficulties being faced due to Covid-19, a lot of the issues raised pre-date the pandemic,” she said.

Valleyfield Health Centre in West Fife

Claire Dobson, NHS Fife director of acute services said primary care was one the services working under extreme pressure.

She said: “Staff absence and a backlog of patients requiring appointments has led to an unprecedented demand for GP care, meaning that phone lines at many practices are extremely busy as reception staff work hard to help triage calls to prioritise those with the most urgent need.

“NHS Fife is working closely with all local practices through a number of platforms and forums to provide support, where needed.

“Where patients are experiencing particular difficulty getting through to a practice, there may be alternative ways they can address their health issue.”

Fife ambulance crews ‘broken’ as patients wait hours to be seen

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]