‘Scandal’ as thousands of calls to Fife GP going unanswered

Thousands of patient calls to a West Fife GP practice are going unanswered every month in what NHS Fife describe as “unprecedented demand”.

Data from the health board shows Valleyfield Health Centre is failing to pick up most calls made to the practice.

Between January and March 2022, an average of only 13% of the 29,239 calls received were answered.

The situation has prompted calls for urgent action from local politicians, with one describing the situation as “scandalous”.

Graeme Downie, who is standing for West Fife and Coastal Villages during the local election in May, says that without urgent action people’s health could be affected.

The Scottish Labour politician says: “It is a scandal that people in the local community cannot even get through to Valleyfield GP surgery to speak to someone, never mind get an appointment.

‘Public health at risk’

“This is not the fault of hardworking practice staff or the doctors at the surgery who are doing their best in impossible circumstances.

“However, NHS Fife must take immediate action to get more staff and GPs into Valleyfield medical centre.”

Included in the missed calls are those not directed to reception and sent immediately to the “practice is busy” message or abandoned by the caller.

Of the 6,502 calls which connected to reception, 39% went unanswered — a total of 3,724 calls.

As of January 1 this year there was one GP listed as working at the practice, according to Public Health Scotland figures, which has 4,126 patients registered.

Mr Downie adds: “Without urgent action, people’s health will be at greater risk, whilst more pressure is heaped on to services like NHS24 and A&E who are already over-stretched.

Dunfermline politicians demand action over unanswered calls

“This has been by far the single issue I have been told about during the local elections so far and if elected I want to campaign with local people and help them demand better and fairer access to their local GP services.”

Local MSP Shirley-Anne Sommerville says she has asked for an urgent meeting with Fife Health and Social Care Partnership, who manage the practice.

She told The Courier she has received a number of constituent complaints, and was told by NHS Fife that the problems are down to recruitment and sustainability pressures.

“While I fully appreciate the difficulties being faced due to Covid-19, a lot of the issues raised pre-date the pandemic,” she said.

Claire Dobson, NHS Fife director of acute services said primary care was one the services working under extreme pressure.

She said: “Staff absence and a backlog of patients requiring appointments has led to an unprecedented demand for GP care, meaning that phone lines at many practices are extremely busy as reception staff work hard to help triage calls to prioritise those with the most urgent need.

“NHS Fife is working closely with all local practices through a number of platforms and forums to provide support, where needed.

“Where patients are experiencing particular difficulty getting through to a practice, there may be alternative ways they can address their health issue.”