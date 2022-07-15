Locums ‘not enough’ to plug GP shortage in Fife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Locums ‘not enough’ to plug GP shortage in Fife

By Cara Forrester
July 15 2022, 5.53am Updated: July 15 2022, 7.43am
Mr Downie is concerned about the Fife GP shortage
Locums aren't enough to bridge gaps, claims Graeme Downie.

Using locums isn’t enough to help solve the issue of a GP shortage in Fife, it has been claimed.

Councillor Graeme Downie says figures he has obtained show there aren’t enough locums to bridge the gaps.

What do the figures say? And what is being done locally and nationally to tackle the GP shortages?

What do figures show about locum GPs in Fife?

Mr Downie, councillor for West Fife and Coastal Villages, requested figures under Freedom of Information (FOI).

What do the figures show?

Figures show an average of four locums covering 25 sessions each month in Fife since January 2021.

Each session is intended to last four hours and 10 minutes.

Mr Downie claims that’s only approximately 13 days of additional GP cover across Fife, and it’s not enough.

Councillor Graeme Downie.
Councillor Graeme Downie claims locums aren’t enough to plug the Fife GP shortage gap.

He says: “In just the last month, NHS Fife have posted four warnings on their Facebook page about reduced services at GP surgeries across the kingdom.

“We are told there is a shortage of GPs nationwide.

“Clearly there aren’t enough locum doctors to fill the gaps, either.”

Is this just happening in West Fife?

A shortage of GPs and a need for recruitment are national issues affecting practices across Courier country.

At Valleyfield Health Centre, for example, patients raised concerns last month of a GP shortage.

Friockheim Health Centre.
Friockheim Health Centre.

In May patients of Friockheim Health Centre in Angus were told they will be transferred to a new doctor, after the practice closure was confirmed.

And that followed news of the closure of Ryehill GP surgery in Dundee, with patients to be assigned a new doctor from July.

What’s being done to get more GPs nationally?

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf MSP launched a campaign to recruit 800 more family doctors by 2027 last month.

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf launched a GP recruitment campaign.
Health Secretary Humza Yousaf launched a GP recruitment campaign.

In addition, the Scottish Government say:

  • Scotland’s GP headcount increased by 277 from 4,918 to 5,195 between September 2017 and September 2021
  • Trainee recruitment this year has so far been the most successful year of any of the last five, with 99% of GP training posts filled
  • There have been 3,220 healthcare professionals recruited into multi-disciplinary teams to support practices.

What about Valleyfield?

Earlier this month, NHS Fife met representatives from community councils across West Fife to discuss the issue at Valleyfield and what’s being done.

They say they’ve given a commitment to filling permanent GP roles in the practice.

All patients at the practice have been written to so they know what’s being put in place to ensure access to services.

There’s a commitment to recruiting permanent GPs for Valleyfield.

The Associate Medical Director for the Fife Health and Social Care Partnership, Dr Helen Hellewell, says: “This includes changes to the appointment system, arrangements for ordering repeat prescriptions and enhancements to the phone system.”

They’re also strengthening the multi-disciplinary team of healthcare professionals.

This includes physiotherapists, mental health nurses and pharmacists who are supporting the remaining GP, advanced nurse practitioner and locum medical staff.

Multi-disciplinary teams will support patients in West Fife too.

Dr Hellewell adds: “These clinicians are highly trained, experienced healthcare professionals.

“They’ll provide patients with a very high standard of care, often without the need to see or speak to a GP.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]